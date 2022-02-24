The sun has risen on the 2022 season for North Kingstown product Lia Lamendola, and the former Skipper has been one of the shining stars thus far for the women’s lacrosse squad at Saint Leo as the Lions look to improve on last spring’s 5-5 record.
Three games into the campaign, Saint Leo has eked out a mark of 1-2, claiming a 20-10 triumph over Alabama-Huntsville while also being on the short end of the equation against Florida Southern and Grand Valley State.
Lamendola has stood out as one of the Lions’ top attacking threats, accumulating seven goals and two assists to her name while also extending her points streak to 11 straight games, dating back to a meeting with Florida Tech last March 27.
While she was unable to find the twine in Saint Leo’s 19-13 season-opening setback to Florida Southern on Feb. 9, the forward’s stick was in rude health two days later, scoring a half-dozen times as the Lions doubled up Alabama-Huntsville.
Lamendola’s six-pack of markers were evenly split between the two halves, with her second hat-trick of the evening taking just 2:36 to complete during the third quarter, a term in which Saint Leo outscored the visiting Chargers by a 9-4 margin.
In the Lions’ most recent contest, an 18-11 defeat at the hands of Grand Valley State last Thursday, the junior scored 1:05 into the second quarter and dished out the helper on Fiona McLaughlin’s goal later in the period which at the time knotted the game at eight.
Saint Leo will have an opportunity to get back on level footing in their next game, as Lamendola and the rest of the Lions welcome Queens this upcoming Friday, the third tilt of a ten-game homestand that will last all the way to the end of March.
Postseason standouts
Several athletes with connections to South County were in action in their respective conference championship meets this past weekend, putting together strong individual performances while also helping their teams finish as high as possible.
North Kingstown graduate Meghan Dickinson qualified for a pair of finals for Wheaton at the NEWMAC championship swim meet, making the cut for both the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke events for a Lyons team that claimed a second-place result.
The ex-Skipper reached the podium in the shorter race, garnering a third-place finish, but could only touch the wall in fifth over 200 yards, despite setting a new personal best with a time of two minutes, 23.99 seconds.
Fellow North Kingstown alumna Hilevi Esquilin participated in the Little East championships for Rhode Island College, taking part in a handful of events for an Anchorwomen squad that is currently in fifth place with one day remaining.
Her best effort came as part of RIC’s 800-yard freestyle relay as they came home in fourth, while the former Skipper finished fifth as one-fourth of the team’s 400-yard medley relay and in eighth spot in both the 200- and 800-yard freestyle.
Unlike Dickinson and Esquilin, Prout product Sarah Mitchell did not need to pack a swimsuit and goggles but instead brought a heavy ball and throwing spikes to the Northeast Conference’s indoor track championships as she represented Sacred Heart.
The heavy ball in question was the shot put, a projectile that the ex-Crusader and current Pioneer threw a distance of 9.80 meters to earn a ninth-place result for an SHU team that concluded the two-day meet in fifth position.
