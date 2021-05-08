Most players on the Narragansett High School Football team were just babies the last time the Mariners made a Super Bowl in 2005, but a resurgence in the program has given the Mariners another shot at the hardware.
“We have guys that are committed,” head coach Matt Blessing stated. “The class of 2020 were great leaders and the then sophomores stepped up, then they came back committed for this spring season.”
The Mariners are 6-0 heading into the title game with Ponaganset, who is also undefeated. It's a similar situation to 2003, the last time Narragansett won a Super Bowl, when the Mariners and their championship opponent Moses Brown were also undefeated.
Blessing explained the motto of the current team is “We Not Me,” meaning it's about the Mariner football family at all times, and the team has embraced it.
“When I think of 'we,' I think about every player that has played at Narragansett, and we want to win this game for them. I know they are supporting us,” junior quarterback Phil Theroux said.
For the Super Bowl champions from that 2003 squad, the red and white runs deep.
Jason Berman and Mario Forte were sophomores in 2003, Berman a starter at center while Forte was just a special teams contributor. Both learned about what it takes to be a champion.
“I just remember wanting to give my all for the guy next to me,” Berman said. “When you have the best two teams, it's about who is better that day. The habits you create in practice carry you in games like these.”
Forte remembers a lot about the example set in that 2003 season by the older guys.
“Zach Seegers, Craig Dolan, and Jimmy O’Brian, they were tough and committed. It showed with us going undefeated,” Forte stated. “I always wanted to make them proud and if you have the mindset of trying to stand on the shoulders of giants you're destined to be great.”
Blessing is doing the same, as he follows a long line of Mariner coaching greats at his alma mater.
“Jim Zepp who was a young successful coach won a lot and made it to a lot of Super Bowls, win or lose, we always did it with class,” Blessing stated.
Zepp and Mike Montle combined for seven Super Bowl appearances and three Super Bowl victories. The late Dick Fossa took over in 1999 and led the Mariners to four title games with two championships. Fossa later became the school's athletic director before leaving to become the athletic director at North Kingstown. He died suddenly last year.
“He constantly reminded us to do things right and accomplish the little things because eventually those big things become easy,” Forte said. “He knew how to keep us focused, especially early in the week, getting yelled at if we were just going through the motions.”
Berman added, “I think we worked harder than anybody in the state with Coach Fossa. He made us grind starting with double sessions and through the last practice of the year. That’s why we were able to continue success in my time at Narragansett.”
Blessing admired Fossa and went to him for advice when he took over the program.
“When he left for North [Kingstown] he said, 'Call me with anything that I can help you with football related,” Blessing said. He laid a great foundation here in Narragansett, and it was a great loss when he went to North Kingstown but an even greater loss to lose him in life. Our prayers are with his family”.
When the Mariners step off the bus Sunday, every player knows what's at stake, including junior star Tyler Poirier.
“Every player has to do their assignment just like coach preaches,” he said. “If we get the little things done then we have a good shot of winning.”
As much as winning is what matters now, there's more to a Super Bowl experience than just the game and that is something that Forte hopes these players take away.
“To this day I know I did all I could,” said Forte when reflecting on his 2005 Super Bowl loss to Central Falls. “And I hope that these young guys, win or lose after this game, they can look at themselves in the mirror and say they left it all on that field.”
Sunday's game means a lot to the former Mariners too. Eighteen years is much too long for a small, prideful football community to not have a championship.
“It makes me proud of these guys,” Berman said. “They persevered through a tough year. Eighteen years is a long drought, but these guys have a serious opportunity to turn the tides and bring glory back to Gansett.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.