PROVIDENCE — On the biggest stage, Chloe Greene and Sadie Souls were at it again, capping off their spectacular postseason efforts with more gold medals at Saturday’s state track meet at Conley Stadium.
After winning four events at both the division and class championships, South Kingstown’s Greene went 3-for-4 with titles in the long jump, javelin and 100-meter hurdles. She settled for third place in the triple jump.
Souls of North Kingstown also replicated much of her success, winning the 200-meter dash, the 300-meter hurdles and running anchor on the Skippers’ first place 4x100 relay team.
Prout’s Helene Cummings also went gold, winning the title in the 400. South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo was the other area winner, taking first place in the 1,500.
The North Kingstown girls had the top team showing among local schools, finishing as the runner-up to La Salle. The South Kingstown girls were fourth, while the Rebel boys took fifth.
Greene goes out with a bang
The state meet was the final stop in Rhode Island for Greene before she heads to Charleston Southern in the fall, and that was on her mind more than the quest for four gold medals.
“Today, honestly, coming into this meet, I was just thinking this was my last high school meet and I just wanted to have fun,” the South Kingstown senior said. “I want to win and I had a good day. I’m very happy with that that. Definitely the win was on my mind. But mostly, just coming out here and having a fun last meet.”
Greene started strong in the long jump, winning the title with a leap of 17 feet, 9 inches. She beat Smithfield’s Lauren Boyd by two inches.
Javelin was up next. Greene was well below her seeding mark on her first two throws before breaking through on her third attempt with a 122-4, which put her in the lead. She stayed there throughout, winning by about six inches over Classical’s Jasmine Depina.
The javelin is a new event for Greene this year. She plans to compete in the heptathlon or pentathlon at the collegiate level, so she added the javelin to her repertoire just to learn the ropes, having thrown it just a few times as a sophomore. As it turned out, she did a lot more.
“I’m going to be a multi in college – heptathlon, pentathlon,” Greene said. “I said to my coach, ‘Can I throw the jav just to get a mark in?’ And it ended up really good this year.”
Things got busy for Greene toward the end of the javelin competition. She had to run her preliminary heat in the hurdles and start her flight of the triple jump. She ended up missing her first attempt in the triple jump but otherwise stayed on track.
In the hurdles, Greene’s trials time was only third best but she kicked it into gear in the finals and edged Portsmouth’s Meghan Lehane by nine hundredths of a second for a winning time of 15.25.
“It was very close,” Greene said. “The first hurdle, I don’t know who was first to that one. Going forwards, I was a little bit behind. I really wanted to win that race so I just told myself to keep pushing, get my feet down fast in between the hurdles. I got the lead barely at the end. And that was huge.”
Johnston’s Lala Olagundoye denied Greene her fourth title in the triple jump, winning with a leap of 36-02.75. Greene was third at 35-03.
Greene racked up 36 points for her team and had some company on the medal stand. Tayshia Cary was fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200 for the Rebels. Arsenia Brown took sixth in both hurdle races. Isabelle McDonald finished second in the 400 and Erin Hurley was sixth in the 400. Two relay teams also placed for the Rebel girls.
Souls breaks through
North Kingstown’s Souls owns multiple state meet medals in both outdoor and indoor, and she added gold to her collection on Saturday.
The junior helped the 4x100 team to first place, then scored the first individual golds of her career in the 300 hurdles and the 200. She set school records in every event.
“I’ve been working so hard,” Souls said. “I went into the meet thinking I just wanted to get one individual title. It’s my junior year so I had been working at it a long time. I just wanted to get one. It was really exciting for me.”
Personal motivation took a back seat to team goals, which provided an extra dose of incentive for Souls.
“Going into it, our coach told us we had a chance of beating La Salle this year,” Souls said. “I think that was a big motivation for me. We had a shot to beat them. In the end, we didn’t but we were close and that was big for us.”
Souls teamed with Abigail Tober, Emma Charpentier and Fallon Preble to win the 4x100 in 49.58 seconds, capping a postseason that saw them setting new records nearly every week.
“In the past, we haven’t had our best performances at states,” Souls said. “Our team was such a close knit team. We just have that connection and it made it easier for us to come out and get it done.”
The first individual event of the day for Souls was the 100. Entering as the top seed, she was edged out in the finals by La Salle’s Jackie Comeau, but she set another new school record and was feeling good.
“We had just won the 4x1 and I was thinking, ‘I have a lot of meet ahead of me. I just need to keep going,’” Souls said. “In trials, my time wasn’t as fast as I wanted to be and I think that had an impact on me. In finals, even though I got second, I set a big PR so I was feeling good.”
Souls broke through in the 300 hurdles in a school record time of 45.92 seconds. She had a big lead as she headed toward the finish line and smiled as much as she could at the end of a grueling race.
“That’s one of the tougher races for me mentally. It’s not just the sprint. You have to think about your form. Getting to the hurdles first is always my goal,” Souls said. “That was a good feeling. It was my third event. It was my second-to-last chance to get an individual title for the day so I was really happy with that performance.”
In the 200, Souls was matched up with La Salle’s Comeau again, but she got the best of her this time. Her 24.95 set another school mark and secured her second individual title of the day.
“My objective was just getting out of the blocks fast,” Souls said. “I was against [Comeau] again so it was a little bit of a mental game.”
The Skippers were in the mix for the team title until a big finish by La Salle in the final two events of the day. La Salle’s Kaylie Armitage won the 3,000 and her teammates surged to a gold medal in the 4x400 relay to clinch the crown. The Rams finished with 105 points to North Kingstown’s 85.
North Kingstown went home with 11 medals. Tober followed up her relay gold with third-place finishes in both the 100 and the 200. In her final Rhode Island races before heading to Syracuse University, Olivia Joly placed fourth in both the 800 and the 1,500. Madison Britt was the runner-up in the pole vault, just ahead of teammate Kate McEwen in fourth.
Faith Veasley chipped in a fourth place in the javelin, Brooke Thompson took fifth in the triple jump, Rory Sullivan finished fifth in the 1,500 and Ruby Nunnery took sixth in the 3,000. The 4x800 relay finished third.
The North Kingstown boys were led by a runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay, as John Schultz, Jake Sullivan, Greg Piturro and Cameron Ferrell finished just behind Juanita Sanchez in 3:27.58. The same crew finished third in the 4x800 relay.
In individual events, Sullivan chipped in a fifth place in the 400, Max Rome took fifth in the shot put, Shamus Culhane finished fifth in the hammer and Ben Cowan took sixth in the pole vault.
Déjà vu for Capalbo
South Kingstown’s Capalbo won the 1,500 at the indoor track state meet with a late kick.
Against a loaded field, he did the same thing at outdoor states.
The junior hung close through the early part of the race, then took the lead in the stretch run to win in a time of 3:56.44, seven-tenths of a second ahead of Bishop Hendricken’s Evan Reynolds.
“Same kind of approach – see how it went the first few laps and give it my all at the end,” Capalbo said. “It worked out really well.”
Though he was coming from behind in the race, Capalbo knew that in symbolic terms, he had a target on his back after his indoor title. That motivated him throughout the next few months.
“It feels really good because I’ve been working hard,” Capalbo said. “Even after indoor, I just kept working hard because I knew instead of the one chasing people, I’d be the one getting chased. I knew that I’d have to work really hard because it was going to be a really tough field.”
Capalbo also medaled in the 800, finishing sixth.
The Rebel boys were coming off one of the program’s best recent showings at indoor states and continued much of the success with the fifth-place finish.
In a spring full of school record performances, Ryan Hazard broke his own mark again in the shot put, finishing second with a throw of 56-01.25. He also took third in the discus.
Amani Rojee took second in the triple jump and Nate Ambrad finished fourth in the discus.
Work pays off for Cummings
There was no outdoor track season last year due to the pandemic, but that actually provided a spark for Prout senior Helene Cummings. With more time and a little extra motivation, Cummings embraced a new level of work.
“When quarantine hit, I just started continuously doing track workouts,” she said. “I’ve been going since July. I think all that hard work let me to where I was today. Part of it was I knew I wanted to go somewhere to college. I knew it wasn’t going to happen unless I put the work in now. Once I started, I didn’t want to stop. I saw my progress and I just wanted to continue it.”
The journey culminated with the state title in the 400. She finished in 58.40, about a second faster than McDonald of South Kingstown.
The time was a bit slower than the school record she set earlier in the season, but she didn’t mind. In her last meet before heading off to run track at Holy Cross, Cummings grabbed her first career state title.
“It’s been great, especially at a time when there wasn’t too much good stuff happening,” Cummings said. “It was really nice to know the hard work I put in and the help I had from my coaches led me to where I was. It was something to look forward to every weekend – going to run and trying to do my best.”
Cummings left with two other medals. She teamed with Megan Williams, Jessica Mastrandrea and Julia Mastrandrea for fourth place in the 4x400 relay and took sixth in the 200. She also cheered on younger sister Caroline, a sophomore at La Salle, who placed second in the 800 and ran on two first-place relay teams.
The Prout boys did not have any state meet participants. Narragansett narrowly missed out on two medals. Killian Oberheu was seventh on the discus and Sarah Tetreault took seventh in the 200.
