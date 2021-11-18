Last Wednesday brought signing day ceremonies around the area. The Prout School celebrated Ellie Edwards (Sacred Heart lacrosse), Drew Jalbert (Pittsburgh swimming) and Ashley Kaiser (Bryant softball). South Kingstown baseball’s Eric Lindley (Stonehill) and Ben Brutti (South Florida) both signed on. Narragansett’s Livy Waranis signed to swim at St. Michael’s College. North Kingstown saluted nine student-athletes who are headed to the D-I and D-II ranks. Front row: Ellie Drinkwater (St. Michael’s lacrosse); Courtney Danchak (Stonehill lacrosse); Kathryn Bourgeois (Wingate soccer). Back row: Abby Ryno (Louisiana Monroe beach volleyball); Sadie Souls (Quinnipiac track and field); T.J. Gormley (Maine baseball); Aidan Zarrella (Sacred Heart wrestling); Braeden Perry (URI baseball); Evan Maloney (Wake Forest baseball).
Online Poll
Are you planning on getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot?
In a press conference with Gov. Dan McKee Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott of the Rhode Island Department of Health announced that the state of Rhode Island has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults over the age of 18. Citing rising case numbers in the state, Alexander Scott and state officials are hoping to encourage residents of the state to get the booster shots ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and winter months. Are you planning on getting a COVID-19 booster shot? Why or why not? Let us know below.
You voted:
