Last Wednesday brought signing day ceremonies around the area. The Prout School celebrated Ellie Edwards (Sacred Heart lacrosse), Drew Jalbert (Pittsburgh swimming) and Ashley Kaiser (Bryant softball). South Kingstown baseball’s Eric Lindley (Stonehill) and Ben Brutti (South Florida) both signed on. Narragansett’s Livy Waranis signed to swim at St. Michael’s College. North Kingstown saluted nine student-athletes who are headed to the D-I and D-II ranks. Front row: Ellie Drinkwater (St. Michael’s lacrosse); Courtney Danchak (Stonehill lacrosse); Kathryn Bourgeois (Wingate soccer). Back row: Abby Ryno (Louisiana Monroe beach volleyball); Sadie Souls (Quinnipiac track and field); T.J. Gormley (Maine baseball); Aidan Zarrella (Sacred Heart wrestling); Braeden Perry (URI baseball); Evan Maloney (Wake Forest baseball).

