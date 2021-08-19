210819ind Nelson Award SA.jpg

Michael Millen Sr (left) presents to Mark Nelson (right) an award on behalf of the South County Youth Wrestling Club. Nelson founded the Wrestling Club in 1998 and has been at the head leading as president, coach, and director during the past 22 years. He is being recognized for his dedicated work as the club’s director emeritus. He was presented the award at the club’s recent award dinner.

