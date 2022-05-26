NARRAGANSETT — Thursday’s season finale for the Prout/EWG boys lacrosse team was a battle for second place and a potential semifinal preview.
The Crusaders had little choice but to look ahead to that second item after Cumberland rallied for a 12-8 victory at Christofaro Park.
“It looks like we’ll see them again and hopefully we can play our game a little better,” Prout coach Mike Millen said.
The Crusaders had been flying high into the finale, winners of four straight games. They had also pushed first-place Mount St. Charles to the brink just before the win streak began.
The quest to leapfrog the Clippers in the standings got off to a good start. Prout took a 2-0 lead in the opening quarter, then made it 4-2 at halftime, as it capitalized on opportunities and clamped down on a high-scoring Cumberland attack.
“We were doing exactly what we wanted to do,” Millen said.
The tide began to turn in the third quarter, and Prout didn’t help itself. Penalties mounted, including a few for mouthpiece violations, and Cumberland started to take advantage.
“It just interrupted our flow so much,” Millen said. “We struggled to get it back.”
Prout still led at the end of three quarters, but Cumberland scored the first three goals of the fourth to go up 8-6. Brady Banner had an answer for Prout that made it 8-7, but Cumberland came back with two more goals. It was an uphill climb for the home team from there, with Liam McIntosh’s goal in the final minutes serving as the last tally in the comeback attempt. Cumberland finished off the win with two straight goals down the stretch.
Cam Fonseca led the Prout attack with four goals. Banner had two goals and three assists. The other tallies came from McIntosh and Jack Malek. Matthew Deedy made 20 saves in net for the Crusaders.
Prout now awaits its playoff marching orders. It’s been a strong season for the Crusaders after a down year in 2021, and they’d like to keep it going.
“We just have to get back to playing our game and try to limit our penalties,” Millen said. “If we do that, I think we have a shot.”
