SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The promise Prout showed in a tough start to the season is turning into reality – and into victories.
An 84-53 win over Davies on Thursday night was the team’s fourth win in its last five games, a surge that has put the Crusaders on the brink of clinching a playoff berth in Division III boys basketball. They successfully earned a spot on Wednesday with a win over St. Patrick.
“The last few weeks, we’ve been a different team,” Prout coach Dean Felicetti said. “We’re playing very good basketball. It’s almost like we’re practicing now like it’s week one. It’s super competitive. They’re starting to believe a little bit. I think a couple of big wins helped.”
Casey Bazzano hit six 3-pointers and poured in 32 points in Thursday’s win, another terrific performance for a sophomore who has quickly become one of the top guards in the league. The emergence of fellow sophomores Charlie Horne, Lawson O’Hearn and Matt Chofay has been a major part of Prout’s recent surge, offering excitement for both the present and the future.
“It’s great,” Felicetti said. “Eighty percent of the game, there’s four sophomores out there at the same time. That’s exciting. What they may lack in size and physicality, their IQ is through the roof. They really bought in early.”
The Crusaders are 6-9 in league play, on the heels of a winless December. The experience gained along the way has helped the young core grow up, and senior captains Will Bussey and Drew McCaughey have kept the ship steady. Prout’s surge includes signature wins over Paul Cuffee School and North Providence, two D-III contenders.
“The practices have been a lot better,” Bazzano said. “We’re going harder. In the games, trying to make the playoffs, we know we have to win. We’ve been putting our bodies on the line and just working.”
Against Davies, Prout trailed 16-15 after the first quarter, but surged in the second. The quarter began with a 7-0 burst, then a separate 12-0 run. In all, Prout out-scored the Patriots 30-8 in the period. Bazzano hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to make it 45-24 at the break.
The onslaught continued in the second half, with Bazzano hitting four more 3-pointers – including a buzzer-beater – as the lead ballooned to 23. The Crusaders coasted in the final quarter.
Throughout, the Crusaders took advantage of fast-break opportunities and moved the ball well in the half-court, where their five-out attack has been humming. Their shooting and ball movement have turned the team’s lack of size into a strength more than a weakness.
“It’s really fun playing the five-out spread,” Bazzano said.
O’Hearn joined Bazzano in double figures with 14 points and Bussey chipped in 13. McCaughey and Dmitri Benekos scored six points each.
The regular season will conclude with road trips to West Warwick and Juanita Sanchez.
“I think we can get a run going,” Bazzano said. “The way we’ve been playing – the defense and moving the ball around – I think we can be in contention with almost all the teams in D-III.”
