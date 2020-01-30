SOUTH KINGSTOWN — With shots not falling at one end, the South Kingstown girls basketball team made sure they really weren’t falling at the other.
On a night when they missed 21 free throws and struggled around the basket, the Rebels allowed just two field goals in the second half of Monday’s game against Barrington to turn a slim halftime lead into a 55-34 victory.
“It was a bit of a struggle to get the ball to go into the basket, all the way around,” South Kingstown head coach Henry Herbermann said. “A lot of missed free throws and a lot of missed easy shots. I don’t think our intensity was where it needed to be, but I do think it picked up later in the game. Better effort getting rebounds. I thought Sydni Vesterholm did a real good job grabbing rebounds and finishing inside, and Hayden and Jami Hill were excellent on defense. They really created havoc.”
The Rebels pushed their league record to 8-0, with a tough test looming Wednesday against St. Raphael. While they’ve flashed an explosive offense in a number of their wins, defense remains the constant. It’s always there when they need it – as they did on Monday.
“It’s our foundation,” Herbermann said. “It’s what we do best, and we can play different kinds of defense. But it’s still pretty stressful for the coach when the team misses 21 free throws. If we couldn’t play defense like that, we would have been in trouble. The defense is always there – it’s why we haven’t lost a game.”
There were no signs of offensive struggles early on, as the Rebels raced to a 15-4 lead in the first eight minutes of the game. Their pace slowed from there and Barrington worked its way back into the game, outscoring South Kingstown 11-5 over the final 3:24 of the first half to make it a 28-24 game at the break.
Needing a spark from its defense, the Rebels went to an extended zone, with Hayden and Jami Hill trapping the ball-handler at the top of it. Barrington lost seven turnovers in the first seven minutes of the second half and went 1-of-9 from the field over the same span. It only got worse when the Eagles lost leading scorer Cary Heterick to an injury with 10 minutes left.
The Eagles ended up making one field goal in the first nine minutes of the second half and scored their only other one with 6:47 remaining.
“We’re a good man-to-man team, and I believe in man-to-man as a coach, more than anything,” Herbermann said. “But that zone, that kind of extended zone pressure, has worked pretty well for us. It worked really well for us against New London and it’s worked well in some other games. But we’ll give up open 3s if we extend too much.”
The Rebels turned a lot of their defensive success into offense, getting fast-break layups off takeaways. In the nine-minute stretch where the Eagles managed just the one field goal, the Rebels went on a 16-2 run. They added a 9-1 burst down the stretch to provide the finishing touches.
Jami Hill led the attack with 16 points, and Hayden Hill added 13. Vesterholm notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Carley Fewlass had 11 rebounds to go with five points.
Going forward, the Rebels will hope for better offensive nights, and they’ll really work at it in one particular area. They finished just 9-for-30 at the free throw line.
“We’re not a great free-throw shooting team, but I thought we were OK. After tonight’s numbers, it’ll look pretty bad,” Herbermann said. “We’ve just got to work on it and figure out how to not let it affect us mentally. It’s really important to keep playing hard even if we’re missing free throws. And actually, I thought Carley Fewlass really did tonight. I don’t know how many rebounds she got off missed free throws, but it was a lot.”
After Wednesday’s game against St. Raphael, the Rebels will match up with East Greenwich to close out the week. Two games next week will be followed by a marquee matchup against North Kingstown on Feb. 11.
