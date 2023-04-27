Snacks were the only thing that could get her on the ice as a toddler. She chose to play goalie because she liked the idea of taking it easy.
Those were the humble beginnings of a journey that has taken South Kingstown’s Leila Fournier to the pinnacle of youth hockey. Fournier and her Mid Fairfield Stars team out of Connecticut won the USA Hockey Tier 1 16U national championship earlier this month.
“I don’t think anybody was expecting the outcome, even ourselves,” Fournier said. “It was really surreal just to be there and be with my team. I’m ecstatic that we did it. Winning it was something that was honestly not in my mind. That made it that much more exciting.”
Fournier is a junior at Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Outside of the winter season in the prep school ranks, she’s been suiting up for the Mid Fairfield club for three years.
It’s a high level of the hockey world that she now inhabits, but for a long time, Boss Arena was home ice. Fournier lives about two miles from the URI arena. She began skating there when she was just 2 years old, even if it took some bribery to get her started.
“I live two miles away from Boss Arena. So that was really a memorable place for me growing up,” Fournier said. “My parents always tell the story that the first time they took me skating, I had to be bribed with Cheez-Its. Every few laps, I could get some Cheez-Its. That’s how they got me on the ice.”
Her older sister got into hockey, which also drew Leila in once she got past the Cheez-It phase. She became a goalie almost immediately, with another funny origin story.
“When you’re younger, everyone has to try playing goalie,” Fournier said. “They just dress you up as a goalie. I told my dad after I did it, that I thought it would be less work. I was a lazy little hockey player back then. I just wanted to stand and do nothing. Come to find out, it’s definitely more work. But that’s how I got myself there.”
Fournier played on boys teams in Rhode Island for most of her early years. She thought about continuing that arrangement in high school, but with a goal of playing in college, she felt that moving into the girls hockey world in prep school would be more beneficial from an exposure standpoint.
“I knew if I wanted to make it to the college level, playing boys hockey would make it a lot harder scouting wise,” she said. “Prep in New England is the best level of girls hockey – the best competition and the most skilled players. If I wanted to play college, I felt like that would be the best road for me.”
Her career at Loomis Chaffee has been good, and it paved the way to join the powerhouse Mid Fairfield club. The club hockey season runs in the fall, pauses in the winter and resumes with regionals and nationals in the spring.
After a strong fall season last year, the team reunited for the spring and made a long-awaited run to the regional title and a berth at nationals in Dallas.
“We’ve had the chance to play in regionals every year, but this was the first time we made it to nationals,” Fournier said. “We beat the Connecticut Polar Bears, the team we’re always fighting against for that. So it was a big accomplishment just to get there.”
But they didn’t stop. The Stars won their first two games, lost their third, then won two more in a row to earn a spot in the championship opposite Shattuck-St. Mary’s of Minnesota.
With the title on the line, Fournier ended up on center stage. Shattuck-St. Mary’s peppered the net in the first period with 11 shots on goal, to just one by the Stars. Fournier stopped all of them.
The shutout continued in the second period and into the third. The Stars couldn’t get a puck into the net either, until breaking through with eight minutes left in the third period.
Then came another onslaught.
“The last three minutes, I would say they had anywhere from five to 10 shots on goal, which is a lot,” Fournier said. “They were trying to get everything on net. The whole last minute of the game, they pulled their goalie so they had an extra skater. It was a 1-0 game, stressful enough as that is. With six girls on the ice, it was really a gritty end. The whole last three minutes of the game, the puck was pretty much just in our zone. I was struggling to breathe at the end. I was tired.”
At the final buzzer, Fournier didn’t fully grasp what was happening. She ended up at the bottom of a pile of her celebrating teammates. When the dust settled, the accomplishments sunk in. Her team won the national title, and Fournier finished with a 39-save shutout. She earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
“It kind of took a minute to register what was going on,” Fournier said. “It was really crazy.”
It was a special win for the team, the club and coach Bill Maniscalso, whose personal story inspired his players.
“Every time he’s won a championship, he would buy a pair of shoes for his wife,” Fournier said. “His wife passed a few years ago from cancer. Even now, he’ll still buy her a pair of shoes. Before that championship game, we were talking about it. The pair of shoes he gets to put in the closet for her is something I’ll never forget. We wanted to do it for him.”
It’s the first Tier 1 championship at the 16U level for Mid Fairfield since the 1990s.
Fournier was thrilled to be a part of it, and is excited for what’s to come. She’ll move up to the 19U level for the next club season, and then she’ll enter her senior season at Loomis Chafee. After that, she’ll see what her options are at the collegiate level, with the potential for a postgraduate year.
Playing in college remains the primary objective.
“That’s definitely the goal, and I think nationals helped a lot with that,” Fournier said. “I’m excited to see what happens.”
