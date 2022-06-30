Narragansett Police topped Pelly’s in a best-of-three series to win Narragansett Little League’s Majors Division championship.
Narragansett Police won the opener 6-1 behind the pitching of Aidan Sullivan and Rory Plaziak. Luke Taliani had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense.
Pelly’s came back with a 9-4 win in game two. Hudson Lira went 3-for-3 while Tanner Dunning drove in three runs and Liam Boyd went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Colton Fredette got the win on the mound.
With the title up for grabs in game three, Narragansett Police scored three runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 4-1 win. Sullivan pitched 3.2 innings, allowing just an unearned run and striking out seven. Plaziak closed it out with 2.1 hitless frames. Tailani and Plaziak each drove in a run.
Narragansett Police team members are Edward Audet, Jr., Brendan Fracassa, Daniel Matthews, Jackson McNiece, Rory Plaziak, Ryder Prendergast, Luca Riccitelli, Pauly Sefcsik, Aidan Sullivan, Luke Taliani, Sloan Turner and Ben Woodward. The manager is Edward Audet, with coaches Jim Plaziak, Robert Taliani and Stephen Riccitelli.
Pelly’s team members are Declan Bellows, Liam Boyd, Daniel Conady, Tanner Dunning, Colton Fredette, Reed Gendron, Matt Leonard, Ethan Liberatore, Hudson Lira, Jason Nesmith, Ethan Nesmith and Wolfe Waters. Manager Mike Johnson is joined by coaches Sam Johnson, Mike Johnson and Jonathan Lewis.
Twin Willows captured the Narragansett Little League Minors Division championship with a win over Oakley Home Access.
