It’s been a difficult first six weeks of the season for the University of Rhode Island baseball team, but the Rams picked a good time to deliver a statement win.
Entering Saturday’s game with a 2-18 record, the Rams rode the dominant starting pitching of Domenic Picone to a 6-2 victory over nationally-ranked Connecticut at Bill Beck Field.
Freshman Anthony DePino homered twice and Picone recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts as the Rams nabbed their best win of the year.
The Huskies struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth, after recording their first hit of the game with two away. The advantage was short-lived however as Rhody stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Jack Cucinotta first tied the game on a single by Addison Kopack and DePino followed with a three-run homer that also plated Kopack and Genther for the 4-1 lead.
A solo shot by UConn’s Erik Stock made it a 4-2 game in the top of the sixth before DePino homered again in the bottom of the seventh. Alex Ramirez later singled to center with two away in the eighth, driving in Brody McKenzie and stretching URI’s lead to 6-2.
Connecticut threatened in the top of the ninth as back-to-back walks put a pair of runners on with just one out, however Ramirez snagged a Bryan Padilla liner and doubled up Matt Donlan at first for the game-ending double play.
The win marks Rhody’s ninth victory over a nationally-ranked opponent in the last eight seasons under Picone took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, recording 14 outs before allowing UConn its first hit of the game. He finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts and did not issue a walk throughout his 7.0-inning start.
Redshirt sophomore Sean Sposato closed out the game with two innings of no-hit relief to earn his second save of the season.
DePino recorded his seventh and eighth homers of the year, going deep in back-to-back at-bats. The Rhody freshman – who now has seven home runs in URI’s last nine games – finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Redshirt senior Jordan Laske and grad student Joe Fortin both had a pair of singles for the Rams.
Rhody’s 1-2-3 hitters – grad student Jack Cucinotta, freshman Eric Genther and redshirt sophomore Addison Kopack – all singled and scored a run.
Cucinotta has now recorded at least one hit in each of Rhody’s last eight games.
Saturday’s matchup was part of a three-game set with UConn. The Huskies won the other two games, rolling to a 19-2 win on Friday and prevailing 4-1 on Sunday.
The Rams were set for mid-week games this week against Quinnipiac and Northeastern before opening Atlantic 10 play with a series at Dayton this weekend.
