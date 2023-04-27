NORTH KINGSTOWN — Beating Bishop Hendricken is always a feather in the cap of North Kingstown High School teams. Beating the Hawks while asserting itself in the Division I chase pack was even better for the Skipper boys lacrosse team.
A 12-4 victory over the Hawks on Friday night put the Skippers at 2-3 in league play. That matches last year’s season-long win total and gets North into the mix in D-I, behind league leaders La Salle, Moses Brown and Barrington.
“It means a lot,” North Kingstown senior Sebastian Reid said. “It feels like a big step forward from last year, I’d say. We beat EG, we beat Hendricken. We’re on the road for a comeback this year, showing people we can hang with the top D-I teams.”
North Kingstown had opened the season with two straight losses to Moses Brown and Barrington but saw some positives. They beat East Greenwich on April 14 for their first victory, then lost to unbeaten La Salle. Staying the course against the Hawks, they roared out of the gates with a huge first quarter and never looked back en route to win number two.
“I think it was a great overall team win,” senior Adam Pelletier said. “We all worked together.”
The Skippers set the tone immediately against Hendricken with four first-quarter goals, two of which came from Kole Mancini. Three more goals in the second quarter – and a dominant effort at the defensive end – made it 7-0 at halftime.
“Coming out hot, you’ve got to set the tone,” Pelletier said.
Hendricken got one goal back and didn’t allow any in the third quarter. But the Skippers finished strong in the fourth. Goals by Reid and Jake Rodger early in the fourth zapped any hopes of a Hawk rally.
Joly finished with a hat trick to lead the Skipper attack. Reid, Pelletier and Mancini had two goals each. Rodger, John Randall and Enzo Pelleccione tallied one each.
Pelletier totaled three assists, Mancini had two, and Ethan Ringler and Finn Moynihan finished with one each. In net, Emerson Lavallee made 13 saves.
Returning to the field on Tuesday, the Skippers made it two wins in a row with a victory over Portsmouth.
“We’re right there,” Reid said. “The team is looking solid right now.”
A challenge awaits the Skippers on Friday as they’re set for a rematch with Moses Brown.
