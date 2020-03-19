The South Kingstown High School boys hockey team was streaking into the championship round of the Division II playoffs. Any team would relish the opportunity, of course. The Rebels, fresh off five unanswered goals in a winner-take-all semifinal game, were itching to get back on the ice.
“We were really playing well,” head coach Toby Gibbons said. “We started the season off well, we had some injuries and some sickness, so the middle was a little bumpy. But we were rolling.”
The Rebels never got a chance to see where their best hockey of the season would take them. The Division II finals pitting South Kingstown and East Greenwich were canceled by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League on Friday due to coronavirus concerns. The D-I title series between La Salle and Mount St. Charles was also canceled, leaving four teams stuck on the cusp of glory.
“We were all pretty disappointed,” Gibbons said. “We were really ready. We feel like we were peaking at the right time.”
The Rebels hadn’t played in a championship series since 2015. They earned their shot with a dramatic win over Lincoln in the semifinals. After winning the first game and dropping the second in overtime, they fell behind 2-0 in last Tuesday’s game three before rallying for a 5-2 win.
The team took a day off on Wednesday, then practiced Thursday, amid news that the championship series at Boss Arena would be played with no spectators.
“We were prepared to play in front of nobody,” Gibbons said. “We had a great practice on Thursday. I joked around with the kids that we could play on the moon, as long as we got to play for a state championship. The kids all agreed and we had a great skate. We were ready.”
On Friday, as cancellations of college and professional sports mounted, South Kingstown athletic director Terry Lynch and his East Greenwich counterpart Chris Cobain worked along with the league to find a solution.
“When Boss Arena closed, we were actually in communication with East Greenwich and we were ready to play anywhere,” Gibbons said. “We were trying to get ice in West Warwick, which is EG’s home ice. We were like, ‘We don’t care. We’ll play anywhere.’ Both us and EG, the athletic directors said, ‘We’ll do a one-game playoff, let’s try to get this thing in.’ That was at noon. Then an hour later, it was called off. It was a huge rollercoaster. It happened so fast. Terry Lynch was amazing, keeping me up to date, keeping the kids up to date, talking to the league, talking to East Greenwich.”
Gibbons connected with his players in their group text chain. Then, he drove to Marlboro, Massachusetts, to watch son Brendan, a prep school hockey star, in a tournament that hadn’t been canceled.
“I watched a hockey game, believe it or not,” he said.
On Saturday morning, the Rebels gathered at the Gibbons house, then went out to breakfast, trying to stick together in a difficult time. They had become a tight-knit group over the course of the year, through highs and lows. The death of longtime URI golf coach Tom Drennan – Toby’s father-in-law – in January hit the Gibbons family hard. He was the grandfather of Toby’s son Andrew, a freshman with the Rebels,
“They rallied around me and Andrew. They were family to us,” Gibbons said. “They worked hard at being nice to each other and doing it the right way. I was proud of them, that’s for sure.”
On the ice, there were more peaks than valleys for the Rebels, who were coming off a three-win league season the year before.
“It was amazing,” Gibbons said. “To take a four-win team – three wins in the league, four wins total – to 15 wins was really special. The kids love the game and they were happy to be there. They listened to what we said, they bought into what we said. And more importantly, when we started, we said ‘We’re not going to just win. We’re going to be a team first.’ It was a good year.”
The coronavirus saga impacted the Rebels before most teams, with their first-round series against the PSW co-op team suspended due to St. Raphael’s connection to the virus. PSW ultimately forfeited. Gibbons sympathized with the team, then ultimately found his own team in the same boat.
“We didn’t think the whole thing would get canceled. They did the right thing for everybody’s health, but in hindsight, it’s tough,” he said. “I had spoken to Kevin Sullivan, the head coach at PSW, and he talked about how hard it was. It’s a rite of passage for a high school senior. Your last game is either a state championship or you’re going to lose. Those raw emotions, instead of one team not having that, now five don’t.”
