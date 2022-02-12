SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Rhode Island’s worst stretch in years ended in unlikely fashion on Saturday - with its best win of the season.
The Rams led for all but 33 seconds against first-place Davidson, winning 72-65 at the Ryan Center, to halt a painful six-game losing streak in surprising fashion. The Wildcats had won 19 of their last 20 games and were 10-1 in Atlantic 10 play.
“Just so proud of these guys for staying the course,” URI head coach David Cox said. “We talked about culture. We talked about character. Sometimes, you’ve got to go through some things to see what you really have inside of you. I thought this group of young men, after all that we’ve endured this last month, chasing victories and coming up short, they stayed the course.”
The losing streak was URI’s worst since the 2013-14 season, a tailspin that buried what had been a promising start to Atlantic 10 play. It came in the theoretical easier portion of URI’s conference schedule. Saturday’s game loomed as one of the toughest of many challenges to come, but the Rams met it with their most complete performance of the season. The win puts them at 13-10 and 4-7 in A-10 play.
“They needed this victory. We all kind of needed this victory, but particularly these players, because they’ve been working so hard,” Cox said. “They’ve stayed consistent and they haven’t folded and they haven’t complained, they haven’t made excuses. We’ve felt this way throughout the year - that we were one of the better teams in this conference. We hit a heck of a skid. Hopefully, we can start to turn this thing around. Today was a great step in the right direction.”
Of all the improvements, the finish was the one that sealed the deal. In their A-10 opener at Davidson, the Rams played well and led in the second half but scuffled down the stretch, failing to make a field goal in the final 6:48. It was the first of several late collapses that struck in the losing skid.
This time, the Rams delivered. They avoided the same kind of dry spell and made 12 of 14 free throws over the final 2:22 to lock up the victory.
“We’ve definitely put in the work,” Makhi Mitchel said. “The last two days, we’ve been coming in at 7 a.m., getting 100 made free throws up and 10 in a row before you leave. I think that made a big difference. We felt good about it and we knocked them down.”
Davidson shot a season-low 38 percent from the field and never made the second-half run that seemed likely. The lead twice dipped to three points and twice more to two, but the Rams kept holding serve. At 46-43, URI scored five straight points on a Jalen Carey putback and three straight points by Mitchell. After Davidson made it 53-51 with 7:43 left, Jeremy Sheppard hit a runner in the lane. It was a two-point margin again moments later, when Sheppard buried a 3-pointer from the left wing.
URI led 58-55 when both teams went more than two minutes without a point. Mitchell delivered the breakthrough on a driving layup with 3:14 left to make it 60-55. From there, the Rams came through at the free-throw line. Sheppard and Ishmael Leggett made four each and Mitchell made two. Malik Martin and Makhel Mitchell finished it out with one each.
“It’s definitely growth,” Cox said. “Small margin of error in this league. Teams are so talented, the coaching is so good. Not making any excuses, but most of our losses have been one-possession, two-possession types of games. Lot of turnovers during those games, a lot of missed free throws. We cut down our turnovers today, not quite enough, but we cut them down. And we made some more free throws.”
URI’s defense also stayed strong. Makhi Mitchell had a key block when it was a four-point game. Davidson managed just two field goals in the final six minutes.
“I thought we had a great game plan when we went down there and played at Davidson. We stuck right to that same plan. And I thought that our guys were really locked into it,” Cox said. “That team had four turnovers today, they missed two free throws and they got up 30 3s, and we still came away with the victory. That says a lot about this team and this group.”
The first half represented URI’s best 20 minutes since before the losing skid. The Rams shot 56 percent from the field and made six of nine 3-point attempts, while committing just six turnovers. A 16-2 run staked them to a 14-point lead before a four-minute drought opened the door for a 9-0 Davidson run. Sheppard ended the dry spell with a driving finish, then hit a 3-pointer. Ishmael El-Amin added a 3 in the final minute as the Rams went to halftime with a 40-35 lead.
It was their first advantage at the break since Jan. 25, when they went to the locker room ahead of Richmond. That game ended with the Rams on the wrong end of the scoreboard, but they didn’t let it happen again.
URI countered 13 turnovers with 13 assists and shot 43 percent from the field, while hitting on 83 percent from the free-throw line.
Sheppard scored a game-high 23 points. Makhi Mitchell had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Makhel Mitchell joined them in double figures with 11 points. Antwan Walker was solid with seven points, seven rebounds and four assists on the bench.
URI kept Davidson star Hyunjung Lee quiet until the second half. He finished with 17 points. Foster Loyer led the Wildcats with 20.
The Rams will be back at the Ryan Center quickly, with another top A-10 contender set to visit on Monday night. URI and Dayton will tip off at 9 p.m.
“We listen to each other. We’ve been working on a lot of different things and that’s been helping us,” Sheppard said. “As long as we keep trusting in each other, believing in each other, we’ll be fine.”
