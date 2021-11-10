NORTH KINGSTOWN – There will be a new state volleyball champion crowned on Saturday.
For the first time in a very long time.
South Kingstown ended one of the best streaks the Ocean State has ever seen on Wednesday night, upsetting undefeated North Kingstown 3-2 in the Division I semifinals. The Skippers had won 90 consecutive matches and the last four state titles, a remarkable streak that had survived a number of scares over the years.
Their rivals made Wednesday's match into the biggest such threat with their best performance of the season. The Rebels finished it off to clinch a championship trip – and a monumental upset.
“It's unreal,” said senior Carly Tomlinson. “I keep looking at the scoreboard. I can't even believe it. But we've been working so hard in practice, and we've been ready for this moment for a really long time.”
North Kingstown went 15-0 in the regular season – its fifth straight perfect campaign – and beat South Kingstown twice, both by 3-0 scores. The Rebels were the state runner-up to the Skippers last year but dipped to third place this season when they dropped three matches in a row in the final two weeks of the season. They regrouped for a win over Coventry in the season finale, then beat La Salle in the quarterfinals. Against the powerful Skippers, they rose to an even higher level.
“To actually do it, you really need to come together as a team, which I feel like we did really well,” senior Ava Wentworth said. “Our team chemistry hasn't always been there, but I feel like toward the end of the season, we've started to really pick it up. Especially at practice, we've learned to really work together and go for every single ball. I think that's what we did really well tonight, and that's what brought us the win.”
The Skippers had been pushed to the limit a few times this season, including in the season opener. With only two returning starters, they managed to navigate the bumps and felt they were playing at a good level as they entered the playoffs. They swept Cranston East in the quarterfinals.
But Tuesday night, they were just a little off.
And South Kingstown was very much on. That was always going to be the path to the end of the streak.
“South played a much smoother, error-free match than they did the first couple of times,” North Kingstown head coach Brian Garrepy said. “They made a couple of adjustments. And we didn't help our own cause on that side. We made a lot of uncharacteristic errors that we haven't quite seen through this regular season.”
The Rebels won the opening set thanks to a dominant serving run by Wentworth. North was up 16-15 when Wentworth served up nine consecutive points. A block by Tomlinson on set point staked the Rebels to a 1-0 lead with a 25-17 win.
Just last season, the Skippers dropped the opening set of their semifinal match against Prout before coming back with a vengeance. They did it again this time, racing to a 10-2 lead in the second set. They went on to the 25-14 win.
The third set offered a hint that things might be different. The Rebels regrouped from the game-two defeat and surged to a 25-18 win that put them one set away.
“We knew coming in, we all said it, we're going to lose points, we're going to lose a set,” Wentworth said. “They're one of the best teams in the state. They always have been. So obviously, they're going to take sets. But we needed to have the same mentality – pick every ball up, work as a team, and we can win this game. Even if we let a set go, we can still be in the game and still beat them.”
Game four was tight throughout, neither team breaking away until North Kingstown rallied from a 21-20 hole with five straight points for a 25-21 victory. Two kills by Cassidy Cole helped send the match to a decisive fifth set.
Any momentum the Skippers had evaporated quickly under a blitz by the Rebels. Natalia McNeal started the set with two tough serves, the second of which went for an ace and a 2-0 lead. After North tied it, the Rebels reeled off six of the next seven points to go up 8-3. The run included two aces by Wentworth, a kill by Ava Brock and three hitting errors by the Skippers.
At 8-5, Tomlinson took over, landing two kills and a block in a run of three straight points that made it 11-5, a huge lead in a set to 15 points. The Rebels took it to the finish line, going up 14-8 on three Skipper errors. A serve into the net on match point gave the win to South Kingstown.
For the first time since the 2016 state finals, somebody else celebrated the final point of a match against North Kingstown.
“To come into their gym, with their fans, it's a hard thing to do, and we did it,” Tomlinson said. “It's awesome.”
The Rebels excelled defensively, making it hard for the Skippers to get balls to the floor consistently.
“We wanted to win so bad,” Wentworth said. “Nobody wanted to be the person to let the ball drop on the floor. We didn't want to let each other down, so we were all working together to pick every ball up.”
Though the Rebels were swept in last season's championship, they could still draw some confidence from the matchup. More importantly, they knew what mindset was needed.
“Last year, we were terrified of them,” Tomlinson said. “They're a really good team. Tonight, we came in, we weren't scared, we were confident, we trusted our teammates and it worked out.”
Tomlinson totaled 17 kills and 12 digs. Wentworth finished with 13 kills, six aces and 10 digs. Brock tallied 12 kills and 17 digs.
Players and coaches on both teams know each other well thanks to the club volleyball scene and they shared hugs and well wishes after the match. North Kingstown's players were understandably upset, but the coaches pushed for pride to be among their emotions.
“It's not the result we were training for or working for,” Garrepy said. “But I couldn't be prouder. It's a heck of a run.”
South Kingstown will face Prout in the championship match, set for Saturday at 6 p.m., at Rhode Island College.
“The fact that we just won this game, we beat NK, I think it's going to give us the confidence we need on Saturday to take that win and win the state championship,” Wentworth said.
