NORTH KINGSTOWN — Two teams were looking for a breakthrough on Monday night.
The team best positioned for it through most of the game ultimately didn’t get it.
Down by 14 points in the first half, the East Greenwich High School boys basketball team used a dominant third quarter to get back into the game, then completed their comeback with one final push in the last four minutes for their first league victory of the season, 55-54 over North Kingstown.
With the Avengers new to the state’s top league, it’s also the program’s first-ever Division I league win.
“It’s the first Division I win in boys basketball history at the school,” head coach Dave Gee said. “Our goal this year is to get some firsts. It’s really good. And we haven’t beaten North Kingstown in a long time, either. It’s a young team. We don’t have much experience but we’ve been growing all year. They’re great kids and they work really hard. They’ve gotten better every day. It was slow going in the beginning. The last two weeks we’ve really blossomed as a team. We’ve been competitive.”
North Kingstown came into the game on a five-game losing skid but seemed primed to stop that slide in the first half. The Skippers didn’t allow a point for the first three-plus minutes of the game and raced to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter. Will Masse hit three 3-pointers on his way to an 11-point frame.
As the Avengers settled in, the lead still remained comfortable. A layup by Masse bumped the advantage to 14. Jonah Hill hit a 3-pointer for East Greenwich before a bucket inside by Braden Brochu made it 34-21 at halftime.
“NK took it to us at the beginning,” Gee said. “But I think with some of the games we’ve been through this season, they’re a pretty resilient group. We work hard and we really wanted to get that first league win.”
East Greenwich wasted no time getting its comeback started. Two free throws by Jake Allen, a steal and layup by Luke Pedro and a driving leaner by Allen accounted for a 7-0 run in the first minute of the second –half.
After a baseline drive and dunk by North’s Cam Alexander, the Avengers delivered an 8-0 burst, keyed by a Hill layup and two 3-pointers by William Erickson. Another 3-pointer by Erickson made it a one-point game and Thomas O’Brien gave the Avengers their first lead of the game with a 3-pointer.
The Skippers had the next run, a 9-0 surge that put them in front 54-47 with 4:10, but they wouldn’t score another point. East Greenwich played solid defense and made the final climb with eight straight points. O’Brien sank two free throws, Erickson hit a short jumper and Rees Maccarone drove for a bucket, making it 54-53 with 1:03 left. Following an empty possession by the Skippers, Maccarone drove the lane and was fouled with 20 seconds left. The freshman drilled both free throws to put the Avengers ahead.
North Kingstown missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds and the Avengers celebrated a long-awaited win.
Erickson led East Greenwich with 19 points. Hill added 11, while Allen and Maccarone scored nine each. Masse had a big game for the Skippers with 24 points. Brochu added 18.
The Skippers have had a rough month since returning from a COVID-19 pause, with their losing streak now at six. They were slated for a Wednesday matchup with Cranston East.
