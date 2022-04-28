SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In a matchup of two teams that are in the same boat this season, the North Kingstown boys lacrosse team was just ahead of its neighbor to the south on Monday afternoon.
In a rivalry tilt that doubled as a Division I league game now that both teams have moved up, the Skippers raced to an early lead, then responded to a push in the second half en route to a 19-9 victory over South Kingstown at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“We started strong,” North Kingstown head coach Sean Murray said. “Coming out in the second half, we let our foot off the gas a little bit and gave them some opportunities. They’re very good in transition so we tried to limit those opportunities. When we didn’t, they got some goals. But I really liked how we battled and came back strong in the fourth quarter.”
The Skippers had been out of action for two weeks after a matchup with Portsmouth last week was postponed. They improved to 2-1 on the year, with wins over Middletown and the Rebels, plus a loss to Moses Brown. The Rebels fell to 0-4 in league play. They had lost by just a goal in their last league game, but couldn’t keep up the same pace against the Skippers on Monday.
North set the course for the win by scoring the game’s first four goals. Adam Pelletier delivered the first tally just 47 seconds into the game, then scored again less than a minute later. With Conall Gately winning face-offs, the Skippers kept coming. Liam Waldron and Ty Shapiro scored to make it 4-0 less than three minutes in.
South Kingstown got its footing on goals by Brendan Kroll and Adam Corpus, but the Skippers surged late in the first period and controlled the second en route to an 11-2 halftime lead. They were up 6-2 after one before scoring five consecutive goals in the second quarter.
The Rebels threatened to make a move in the third quarter. After goal by Jacob Joly put the Skippers up 12-2, the Rebels scored four consecutive goals. But the Skippers had an answer. A goal with 2:42 left in the third period made it 13-6 before North regained complete control with four straight goals in the fourth quarter.
Zach Brunelli scored two late goals for the Rebels and Corpus added one, but the deficit was too big.
Shapiro paced a balanced Skipper attack with six goals and an assist. Pelletier had four goals, Waldron and Kole Mancini scored three apiece and Ben Selle paired two goals with three assists. Joly had a goal and an assist. Gately and Ethan Ringler each tallied an assist. Aidan Zarrella and Emerson Lavallee split time in net, with both playing well.
“We got contributions from everybody,” Murray said. “We had midis scoring, attack scoring. I think all the attack scored. Ty did a great job being all over the field and scoring. Even some other guys who don’t get a lot of minutes stepped up today. It was good to see everybody sharing the ball. When we did share the ball, we had great opportunities, so that’s something for us to focus on going forward.”
The Rebels got two goals apiece from Corpus, Kroll and Brunelli. Corpus added three assists. Cody Granville finished with one goal and two assists. J.J. Kosiorek and Cade Birrell had one goal each. Connor Driscoll chipped in an assist. Freshman goalies Garrett Kirwin and Sean McGregor combined for 13 saves.
North will be back in action Thursday against Barrington while South visits Portsmouth on Friday.
