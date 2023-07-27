EAST PROVIDENCE — South Kingstown Little League’s 12-year-old all-stars are still undefeated this summer and are just one win away from history.
With a 1-0 win over Pawtucket on Saturday and a 5-3 triumph over Cranston Western on Sunday, the South Kingstown stars moved into the championship round of the state tournament.
“They’re on the verge of doing something really, really special,” South Kingstown manager Josh Rosen said. “And already they’ve got stuff going on that they’ll remember forever. Whether they play baseball beyond this, this is the real stuff right now.”
South will face Smithfield on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at Rumford Little League, needing one more victory to capture the championship. It would be the first for the league at the 12-year-old level since 1960. And it would be a signature accomplishment for a group that has had a lot of success through the years, including last year’s runner-up finish in the 11s state tournament.
In the wake of its district title, South Kingstown figured to face tougher tests in the state bracket, and they passed with flying colors. Cole Rosen started the opener against Pawtucket and went five scoreless innings, striking out seven. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the first inning that plated what proved to be the only run of the game. Mason O’Hagan came on for the sixth and finished off the three-hit shutout for South Kingstown.
Cranston Western, one of the state’s traditional powerhouses, presented an even bigger challenge in round two, especially when it jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. But South Kingstown responded immediately to tie the game, then broke the deadlock on O’Hagan’s two-run homer in the fourth inning. On the mound, O’Hagan settled in after the three-run first inning and didn’t allow another run in five innings of work. Jayden Martin pitched a scoreless sixth to lock up the victory.
“We just talked about how big of a game this was, positionally for the tournament,” Rosen said. “And to set the tone with coming from behind to win a game like that was really big.”
The early burst from Cranston Western could have knocked South Kingstown off course. Four straight hits, plus two outfield errors, added up to a rare deficit for South.
“It’s just about where they are mentally right now as a team,” Rosen said. “We’ve been talking about the time that this could happen – some team could come through the door hot. And instead of folding and going back on our heels, we talked about being ready to just push our way back in the door. That was the best we’ve seen coming at us in the first inning, in either tournament. And the kids just really responded. Kids this age, it could go either way. But we’ve been preaching to just continue to play, no matter what happens.”
The answer came quickly. Ryder Keenan worked a one-out walk in the top of the second inning and Jackson Vale followed with a two-run home run. A base hit by Johnny D’Agostino ahead of an RBI single by Cooper LaBranche made it 3-3.
A slugfest seemed possible at that point. Cranston Western started the bottom of the second inning with two straight hits, but O’Hagan retired the next three batters in order. The right-hander kept getting better from there, scattering three hits the rest of the way. In the fifth, he struck out the side after allowing a leadoff single.
And at that point, he was pitching with the lead. Rosen knocked a two-out single in the fourth inning and O’Hagan smashed a two-run homer over the center-field fence to make it 5-3.
“He had another great night,” Rosen said of O’Hagan. “This was even better than just being out there and dealing from inning one. To have a little bit of a shaky start, burn some pitches and just roll the rest of the way is really awesome.”
With O’Hagan reaching the pitch limit after five innings, South Kingstown had a major hurdle to clear in the sixth. In a smooth ride to the district title, O’Hagan and Rosen had pitched every inning for South Kingstown. Martin hadn’t pitched in a game since the league’s regular season, and was charged with getting through the middle of Cranston Western’s order. Macin Galligan greeted him with a line drive to left field, but Cooper LaBranche was there to make a tough catch. After a single by Shamus McConnell, Martin got Casey Carbone to hit a pop-up to first for the second out. Tommy Casali then hit a fly ball to left, where LaBranche made another play for the final out.
“We knew this was coming at some point for our other pitchers that we’ve kept ready,” Rosen said. “We’ve had them throwing live to our own hitters. We went with Jayden and he was ready. He responded really well.”
Cranston Western and Smithfield matched up Tuesday in the losers bracket final, but the game was suspended due to rain in the third inning. Smithfield prevailed in the resumption of the game Wednesday.
“We talked about how whatever the situation is, the good spot that we’re in, we’re going to get a really good team coming at us on Thursday,” Rosen said. “We’ve got to stay focused in the next couple of days and we’ve got to go hard at practice. Now we’re knocking on the door. We’ve got to push through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.