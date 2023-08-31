It’s no surprise that North Kingstown’s new head coach is a member of the Skipper field hockey family.
At this point, it’s a pretty big family.
Julie Maguire retired last fall after 33 years at the helm, along with longtime assistant coach Kris Graham. Taking over is former Skipper Kayla Schutter, who played for the legendary duo and went on to a collegiate career. Assistant coach Kate Viera is also a former Skipper and was on Maguire’s staff last season.
“It’s good to be back,” Schutter said. “When I played, I really looked up to Maguire and Graham as coaches and role models. Like we say, we’re trying to use our inner Maguire and Graham. It’s good to be back. We’re enjoying every step of it.”
Schutter and Viera were big parts of North’s success in their time on the field. Both went on to play in college, Schutter at Franklin Pierce and Viera at St. Francis. Schutter also coaches basketball as an assistant for North, alongside her father, Bob Simeone.
The duo is excited to lead the Skippers into a new era. They plan to keep the same high standards that turned the program into the state’s best. North has won more field hockey state championships than any other school in Rhode Island. The new group is embracing the always high expectations.
“They’ve had great attitudes,” Viera said. “As much we were all so sad to see two legends leave – we both played for them – I think the girls have bought into starting this new chapter with the two of us. We’re very optimistic about the future.”
Maguire and Graham went out with a championship last year, as the Skippers won the second-tier Division I title in the debut of a new playoff format. It was a senior-laden team that surged to the crown, so this year’s new era extends to the roster. But there’s a good core in place and a nice young group shaping up.
“We are a little young but we do have some strong upperclassmen who have really stepped up and become leaders,” Schutter said. “And we have a good junior class. Yes, we’re young, but sometimes young is good.”
Sophia Bigelli, Reegan Chabot and Danielle Abosso are serving as captains. Bigelli and Chabot were key parts of last year’s championship team, while Abosso has experience at the goalie position.
Morgan Mabray, who scored a goal in last year’s title game, is back to lead the attack. Ellie Van Meeteren and Amelia Knowles are also key returning players. Several members of the junior class and some underclassmen will be making a mark, as well.
“That junior group is definitely strong,” Schutter said. “We’re really trying to get them playing well together with the seniors.”
However the lineup shakes out, the Skippers plan to play at a fast pace.
“Their spirits are high,” Schutter said. “They came in the first day and we told them, ‘This team is going to run. And we’re going to work hard.’ They’ve enjoyed it.”
While the Skippers were happy to get some hardware last year, they’re hoping to be back in the top four of the D-I standings this year, which would earn them a spot in the state championship bracket.
“We told them the other day, ‘We’re done being that fifth team.’ We want to be the team we can be and be in that top group,” Schutter said. “We’re trying to bring the program to another level and pushing our girls to work really hard.”
Rebels ready for D-I test
A young squad with an emerging nucleus is next up for taking on the challenge of playing in the state’s top division.
“It’s a young group but the incoming class is a nice group of athletes, so there’s a lot of potential for them,” head coach Margaret McGregor said. “Our returning kids, we have a lot of speed, a lot of kids that love to play the sport. I think they’re starting to build every day on their skills.”
When the RIIL expanded D-I to nine teams prior to last season, South Kingstown got the call. The program has been a perennial contender in D-II, with the team’s runner-up finish in 2021 topping the list of recent achievements. It was an uphill battle in last year’s D-I debut, with the Rebels hanging close to a number of teams but ultimately finishing 2-14.
It was a learning experience, and one lesson really stood out.
“They learned to be better at playing together as a team and not worrying about their individual moods and their individual skills,” McGregor said. “I think in the past, sometimes we focused so much on being better ourselves that we forgot the overall picture. We’ve been focusing more on team concepts, team play and working together.”
Savannah Grenier, Elsa Lorincz, Lia Goff and Dylan Gwiazdzinski are leading the way as captains. Other key contributors include Kate Maness, Margot Cooper and Kaylin Tamboe. Naomi Nelson is taking over as the starting goalie.
“We have some very strong athletes in our junior class,” McGregor said. “A lot of them are going to play different positions – they’re versatile.”
It remains to be seen how well the Rebels will be able to compete against the state’s best, but there’s excitement about the young group that the team is building around.
“Being in Division I, we know there are going to be some battles,” McGregor said. “But it is very promising – it’s been a very positive preseason looking at the youngsters with their athleticism and how quickly they’re picking things up. Once they can get some games under their belt, we’re going to have a strong future.”
