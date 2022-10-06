SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The defense has locked opponents down.
When the attack delivers goals, the South Kingstown boys soccer team is very tough to beat, and that was true on Monday night.
Dan Banks scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes and Christopher May added another before halftime as the Rebels cruised past Moses Brown 3-1 at chilly Curtis Corner Middle School.
“We’ve struggled to want to get the first goal,” head coach Alex Armstrong said. “Sometimes, it takes us until nil-nil at half to really wake up. I told them before the game, ‘Act like you’re 1-nil in the first minute.’ We went out and Dan Banks had two goals straightaway, and almost had a hat trick in the first 10 minutes. I was really happy to see the boys come out and win the first 20 minutes.”
South Kingstown had nine days off after a loss to La Salle on Sept. 23. The bounce-back win has them at 4-1-2 on the year.
“We were saying all week we couldn’t wait to get back out here,” Banks said. “And to be at home was great, too. We’ve had limited games at home this year. On this field, getting a win, nothing better.”
While the offense flashed eary on Monday, defense has been the foundation for South this season. The Rebels didn’t allow a goal in their first five games, shutting out Central Falls, Classical, Lincoln, Cumberland and East Providence. La Salle finally put one in and handed the Rebels their first defeat in a 2-1 decision
“It really comes from the communication,” Armstrong said. “The tone they chat in to start the game, it almost intimidates the other team. They have a conversation the whole game. They work as a team and it’s like they’re having a team meeting all game. We work a lot on defensive cover and shape. Our goal keeper is phenomenal. They’ve really kept us in games. There’s still stuff to work on, but that back line should keep us in every game.”
Moses Brown tallied a late goal on Monday, but before that, the Rebel defense was up to its usual tricks. Fisher Nadeau played well in net. In front of him, the back line led by Tom Leonard, Leo Johnson, Jeff Burns and Derek Moffat clamped down on Moses Brown’s opportunities.
“Three goals conceded all year – it’s unbelievable,” Banks said. “We’ve got Fisher back there, with Tom, Jeff, Derek and Leo, and all the guys that are coming in off the bench. They really hold it down for us, and they let us go forward.”
And the defense had a lead to work with – something that hasn’t always happened this season. Included in the shutout streak to start the season were two shutouts from the other side, as South Kingstown played to a pair of 0-0 draws. There was no such trouble this time. Banks drilled a free kick from just outside the penalty area in the opening minutes, then made it 2-0 soon after when the ball bounced to him near the left post and he knocked it in. May made it 3-0 before halftime.
“That’s huge,” Banks said. “We always say, ‘First 10 minutes, if you can control the game, then you can control the whole game.’ That’s really important for us. We got two really early today and we went off that.”
Moses Brown applied pressure in the second half. Nadeau made good back-to-back saves in the 55th minute. The Quakers tallied a goal in the 63rd minute, but that would be it for the comeback attempt.
The 4-1-2 record has the Rebels in fourth place in Division I, behind Bishop Hendricken, North Kingstown and La Salle. A showdown with North Kingstown scheduled for last week was postponed to a later date.
The Rebels have two more games this week, against Portsmouth and Mt. Hope.
“A couple of shaky zero-zeros at the beginning, but we’re always building,” Banks said. “This is a big week with Wednesday and Friday games, too. We’re really trying to get out of this week with three wins and then build off that.”
