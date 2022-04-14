North Kingstown’s Nate Field and Narragansett’s Reider Fry won statewide honors at the Providence Gridiron Club’s 29th annual award night on April 6. Narragansett’s Colin Flynn, South Kingstown’s Ryan Hazard, Narragansett coach Matt Blessing and EWG/Prout coach Cliff Fortin were also saluted.
Field won the Frank Morey Award as the Rhode Island High School Lineman of the Year. The senior anchored the offensive line for the Division I Super Bowl champion Skippers. Field was also named Division I-B Lineman of the Year and is a recipient of the Dick Fossa Memorial Scholarship, along with Pilgrim’s Brady Burke.
After helping Narragansett to the Division III title, Fry was picked for the Frank ‘Monk’ Maznicki Rhode Island High School Back of the Year award. Fry was also selected as the Division III Back of the Year.
Flynn was named Division III Lineman of the Year following Narragansett’s Super Bowl run, and Hazard was named Division I-A Lineman of the Year after a terrific season for South Kingstown. Narragansett head coach Matt Blessing was picked as the Division III Coach of the Year. EWG/Prout’s Cliff Fortin won the D-IV honor.
In other honors, Ponaganset’s Marcus Carpenter won the Gilbane Trophy as the Rhode Island Player of the Year, Shea’s Dino Campopiano was named Rhode Island Coach of the Year, Matt Sylvia of East Greenwich and URI’s A.J. Bibeault won the Hometown Hero Awards, former Cranston East coach Tom Centore took the Lawrence Gallogly Humanitarian Award and Chris Hadden won the Lou Cimini Officiating Award. The club also presented Pride of Rhode Island awards to Stephen Gacioch, Kwity Paye and Leandro DeBrito.
In other divisional awards, coaching honors went to Mike Washington of Central in Division I-A, Campopiano in Division I-B, Jay Addison of Mt. Pleasant in Division II-A and Kris McCall of Classical in Division II-B.
Top linemen were Christian Lassahan of Coventry in II-A, Tolman’s Devin Ward in II-B and Ponaganset’s Devin Viner in D-IV. Backs of the year were Portsmouth’s Ben Hurd in D-I-A, La Salle’s Jamezell Lassiter in I-B, Mt. Pleasant’s Deuce Addison in II-A, St. Raphael’s Andre DePina-Gray in II-B, and Carpenter in D-IV.
