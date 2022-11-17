North Kingstown’s Jackson Borge and Narragansett’s Cole Francis continued their outstanding postseasons with top-20 finishes at the New England Championship on Saturday at Ponaganset High School.
Borge followed up a first-team all-state nod from the state meet with a 15th-place finish in the regional field. He ran the familiar course in 16:13.30. The Skipper senior was fourth among Rhode Island entrants. St. Raphael’s Devan Kipyego won the New England title with a time of 15:24.70.
Francis brought Narragansett to the forefront with a 19th-place finish. The sophomore ran 16:20.40 and was the second-best underlcassman in the race.
Two runners from area schools competed in the girls race. Narragansett’s Madeleine O’Neill finished 61st in a time of 20:17.40. Jessica Mastrandrea of Prout finished 147th.
La Salle’s Caroline Cummings, a South Kingstown resident, placed 11th.
Mariners fall in semis
The Narragansett volleyball team nearly made a second consecutive trip to a championship match. Bay View slipped past the Mariners 3-1 in the semifinals, but the match would have been even closer if not for a scoring dispute.
Narragansett thought it had won the fourth set 26-24 and was prepping for the fifth set, when officials began looking at each team’s scorebook because of confusion over a service rotation. It was decided that a Narragansett player who was supposed to have served did not, despite disagreement from the Narragansett scorekeeper and coaches. Officials took away the points scored after the rotation in question and sent the teams back out to conclude game four. Bay View prevailed 27-25 to win the match.
Narragansett coach Abby Hummel wanted to file a protest with the league but was left waiting for video evidence from the NFHS feed. The replay of the broadcast has not been posted.
“Without the video evidence, I can’t be 100 percent positive and it will plague me as a coach not being able to watch it,” Hummel said. “I still wholeheartedly stand by the fact that I believe my book was right, the home book missed marking a point, we were not out of rotation and we should have played set five. I’m not saying set five would have changed who went to the championship, but it would have let the girls leave it all out on the court.”
Bay View went on to win the Division III championship.
It was a tough-to-swallow ending for the Mariners, who won the D-IV title last year and were on the brink of a return. Against the higher-seeded Bengals, they won 25-21 in the first set. Bay View came back with a 25-14 win in the second set before a tight 26-24 win in the third set, and the disputed fourth set.
Kylee Bennett had 10 digs, four aces and a kill for the Mariners. Scarlett Massey totaled seven kills and Clare Oberheu had six kills. Lexa Michailides had seven assists and Kenzie Gallagher had six.
It was a terrific season for the Mariners, who went 9-6 in the regular season.
“I still feel like it was an awful ending for both of our teams and our athletes on both sides of the net deserved better,” Hummel said. “Either way I am proud of how Narragansett rose to the occasion and put up a fight in the semifinals as it’s no easy task to move up a division and continue to compete in playoffs.”
Signing day photos
Area schools held signing day ceremonies last week. Due to space constraints in this week’s paper, photos from the ceremonies will appear in next week’s edition of the Independent.
