SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Saturday’s senior night festivities were an opportunity for the North Kingstown High School hockey team to reflect on the program’s journey these last few years.
When the current seniors were freshmen, the Skippers won two games.
Two wins these days add up to just a typical weekend.
The Division II leaders are riding a 12-game win streak as they near the end of the regular season. The Skippers blew past Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill 7-1 on Friday, won the senior night game 3-2 over North Smithfield on Saturday and made it a dozen straight wins with a 5-0 win over PSW on Tuesday.
“Obviously the only thing that mattered tonight was senior night,” head coach Cody Sellers said after Saturday’s game. “We wanted to reward these five seniors who have done so much for the program. When these guys were freshmen, they were 2-13-1, then 6-9, then 6-2 and then this. As hard as we are on them to be better and really put in the best effort, we’re going to praise them after this. It’s been such a wild ride.”
Division II looked like a league where parity would reign, but since early January, North Kingstown has been immune. The Skippers have clinched the top seed in D-II and, at their best, have looked like heavy favorites for the championship.
“It starts from the bottom up. We have a strong goaltender, we returned a lot of strong defensemen from last year and the offense is clicking,” Sellers said. “We’re running nine to 12 forwards out throughout the game. If you look at our stats, almost every forward has scored a goal, which is awesome.”
Last year’s team, which finished as the D-II runners-up, also had a deep senior group. Amazingly, the Skippers haven’t missed a beat this season.
“The potential drag of losing nine seniors last year, you couldn’t tell the difference,” Sellers said. “Those five have stepped up in every facet. We’re seeing success on the ice and I think it’s a direct result of their leadership.”
After the blowout of RMR on Friday, the Skippers turned their attention to senior night, where they honored Conall Gately, Evan Engelhardt, Max Proulx, Bryce Shabo and Braeden Perry.
The game was a little tighter than expected, with the teams all even at 2-2 through two periods. Junior Marcus Macchioni came through for his older teammates with the game-winning goal in the third period, on a pretty play with Will Brew and Jake Rodger.
Shabo and Brew tallied the other goals, with Proulx picking up an assist. Perry made 12 saves in net.
“It was a big night,” Shabo said. “We’ve had some trouble with this team before especially in the first two periods. It happened again tonight, but I’m glad we were able to pull it out and get the win.”
The senior night festivities had the four-year Skippers thinking back to a much different time.
“It feels pretty good,” Shabo said. “Our freshman year, we only won two games. I remember being really angry, just thinking about the next years and hoping we would get better. Thankfully, we’ve been able to push through and accomplish this.”
The latest win on Tuesday featured a strong shutout performance by Perry, who totaled 37 saves. Gately had two goals, while Brew and Rodger each had a goal and an assist. Quinn O’Connell had the other goal. Macchioni had two assists, with Engelhardt, Ronan Gately, Jake Horsman and Campbell Fahy getting one each. Perry even got in on the act with an assist from his goalie spot.
The Skippers will close out the regular season with games against RMR and Portsmouth on Friday and Sunday.
“Now it’s about hardening the process,” Sellers said. “We have zero pressure. Obviously, you’ve got to compete every game with integrity. It’s fine-tuning the bits and pieces and reminding the guys that our next few games are going to be like playoff games for the teams that we’re playing against. We’re expecting a lot of low-scoring battles, a lot of fast feet, and just grudge matches. It’s kind of perfect for trying to get your team ready for the playoffs.”
