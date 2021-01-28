NARRAGANSETT — The Narragansett girls basketball team earned a little extra time on the court and made the most of it in Saturday’s long-awaited season opener.
The Mariners shook off a slow start to force overtime with East Providence and owned the extra session for a 36-32 victory.
“We’re incredibly proud of them,” head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “That was just a solid all-around effort, especially under the circumstances when we haven’t been able to have any scrimmages. I was truly impressed.”
Like teams around the state, the Mariners had been practicing since early January while their game schedule was delayed indefinitely. They didn’t fixate on waiting for the green light, though.
“I wasn’t even thinking about the games,” said junior Livy Waranis. “I was just happy to be back with the team again and practicing.”
The strange preseason presented challenges for everyone, but especially for teams with a lot of new faces. The Mariners are at the opposite end of the spectrum, having fielded a team with no seniors last season. The continuity has helped.
“We really just tried to focus on, ‘We’re here, we’re practicing.’ I think that showed today,” Mahoney said. “There have been so many distractions. But the girls have done a really good job, and our senior leadership from Danielle and Leah Hart has been great. They’re like an extension of the coaching staff.”
While they were eager to get started, the Mariners didn’t get off to the best of starts in the opener, making just one field goal in the first seven minutes of the game, a 3-pointer by Leah Hart. East Providence took a 9-3 lead, but the Mariners pushed through in the final minute of the first quarter, getting buckets inside from Waranis and Dharma Parks to make it 9-7.
“East Providence is a good team,” Mahoney said. “They were in D-I last year and you could see that difference just in the speed they played with. It took us a little time to adjust but not much.”
The teams were tied 13-13 at halftime before the Mariners grabbed their first lead on a 7-0 run late in the third quarter. Parks scored twice in the paint and Hart hit a 3-pointer to make it 22-19.
East Providence regained the lead before the end of the quarter, but the Mariners worked back to even in the fourth. A putback by Waranis tied the game with 1:15 left and served as the last points of regulation.
The Townies took a 31-29 lead in overtime, but the Mariners outscored them 7-1 the rest of the way. Hart hit a free throw and Waranis popped in another follow for the lead. Four more free throws by Hart sealed the win.
“I feel like our team had a lot of chemistry on the court, and it was just fun being back out there,” Waranis said.
Hart led the Mariners with 16 points. Waranis chipped in eight. Parks, a freshman, scored six.
Narragansett hopes the win is a sign of what’s to come. The team went 4-13 with last year’s young squad and may be ready for a step in the right direction.
“It’s tough going into it because you really have no idea – all the realignment, you’re only playing a certain number of teams,” Mahoney said. “But soccer is a perfect example. At one point in the season, we were doing all we could just to get a win and we ended up in the state finals.”
