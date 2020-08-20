NARRAGANSETT — An incredible defensive play sent the Slocum Baseball Club to the Connie Mack state championship series, fitting for a team that built its playoff run on pitching and defense.
Facing Chariho in the semifinal round, Slocum took game one of the series but had to hold on for dear life in game two. The defense had started to wobble, with an error in the sixth inning and another in the seventh allowing Chariho to cut a three-run deficit to one. The bases were loaded in the top of the seventh, with the tying run on third, when Slocum rediscovered its defensive prowess just in time.
Owen Caldwell scooped a ground ball at first base and fired home for the force-out. That was enough to keep the run off the board but Slocum didn’t stop there. Catcher Brendan Kearns immediately threw a dart back to first base, where second baseman Justin McCarthy was covering. McCarthy put a hand up in celebration as he caught the throw for the game-ending double play.
“It’s as heads up a play as I’ve ever seen,” Slocum manager Arnie Sarazen said. “Going 3-2-4 and having your second baseman have the smarts to go cover first base like that – it was amazing.”
“That was a level up,” assistant coach John Slattery said.
The highlight-reel finish capped a semifinal sweep for sixth-seeded Slocum over No. 2 Chariho. Slocum won the first game 4-2 on Friday night at Lischio Field before the 3-2 victory on Saturday morning at Sprague Park.
The sweep sent Slocum to the state title series on a seven-game winning streak. The team beat Cranston in its regular-season finale, then rolled past Tiverton in the preliminary round of the playoffs and Cranston in the quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Chariho provided a tougher test, with Slocum viewing them as the best hitting team in the league. Chariho looked the part early in game one, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the third inning off Owen Caldwell, who had been untouchable in his two previous starts. But Caldwell quickly returned to form, keeping Chariho off the board the rest of the way and setting the stage for a Slocum comeback.
Geoff Coyne hit an RBI double and Jake Morton cracked an RBI single as Slocum tied the game in the fourth. An RBI single by Danny McNeil scored Kearns with the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Coyne doubled again in the sixth and Morton brought him home with a double of his own for an insurance run.
“We strung together those hits,” Sarazen said. “Their pitcher was very good. He had us off-balance for the first couple of innings. Once we saw him a second time, I think our timing was better and we started hitting.”
Chariho threatened a few times, most notably in the fifth when Caldwell escaped a bases-loaded jam. After allowing a two-out single in the sixth, Caldwell retired the next four batters in order to finish off the win.
“They, I think, are the best hitting team in our league. It’s been that way the whole season,” Sarazen said. “Even with our ace, they put some pop into that ball. Our defense was great, and Owen finished strong.”
Kieran Gibson took the torch and ran with it in game two. A late arrival to the team this year after playing for Slocum last summer, he started at first base in game one and made his first appearance on the mound in game two. There was immediate trouble as Chariho loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, but Gibson struck out the side to escape the jam and remained on track from there. The right-hander allowed one run on five hits in 5.1 innings and struck out six.
“Bases loaded jam in the first and I was wondering if he had some butterflies, some nerves because he hadn’t pitched in a while,” Sarazen said. “He ended up pitching great.”
Chariho pitcher Jack Kesner allowed only two hits in six innings of work, but Slocum proved adept at manufacturing runs. Coyne was hit by a pitch in the first inning, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and came home when an infield pop-up by Kearns fell in. Coyne was at it again in the fourth, reaching on another hit-by-pitch, stealing second, taking third on a groundout and scoring on Morton’s sacrifice fly for the 2-0 lead.
Braeden Perry relieved Gibson in the sixth and escaped a first-and-third situation on a 6-4-3 double play. Slocum added what proved to be a crucial insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Aidan Lafferty walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mason Walsh, took third on an error and beat the throw home on a ground ball to shortstop by Coyne.
A walk and an error started the trouble for Slocum in the top of the seventh. Another walk loaded the bases for cleanup hitter Justin Giles. That’s when the defense took over. Perry induced the ground ball to first, triggering the 3-2-4 double play that secured the win.
The finals trip was the first for Slocum since 2016, when it won the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.