PROVIDENCE — As hot as any team in the league at the end of the regular season, the Narragansett High School girls basketball team kept cooking in the playoffs and went on a memorable ride to the finals.
Then the Mariners went cold at a bad time.
Defenses dominated in nearly every game of the girls basketball divisional playoffs and the D-III title game between Narragansett and Pilgrim was the poster child. The Mariners allowed just 35 points but couldn’t find a way to score against Pilgrim’s defense. The Patriots claimed the championship with a 35-19 victory on Friday night at Rhode Island College.
“It just was not our night,” Narragansett coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “It was like there was a lid on the basket. We worked hard, we got shots off, they were good shots. Our defense was strong. You can’t win games if you can’t score. Unfortunately, it was just not our night offensively.”
The Mariners also qualified for the state open tournament and put in a good effort Monday night before falling 49-39 to Smithfield in the preliminary round.
The championship appearance was the program’s first since the 2014-15 season, and the Mariners relished the journey to get there. They were sitting at 5-4 in mid-January, with three sophomores starting and one of their best players – senior Anna Hart – sidelined by injury. From there, they won eight of their final nine games and earned the No. 2 seed in the postseason. They beat North Providence and Toll Gate for their title game berth.
The win streak included a 49-35 regular-season victory over Pilgrim. Remarkably, the Patriots’ point total was the same in the rematch but Narragansett’s was vastly different.
The Mariners struggled from the beginning, going scoreless for the first 6:02 of the game before Dharma Parks hit a jumper in the lane to break the seal. It was the only field goal of the first quarter for the Mariners, though two Grace Blessing free throws got them within 7-4 at the end of the period.
Narragansett’s defense remained tough in the second quarter as Pilgrim hit a pair of 3-pointers but not much else. The Mariners couldn’t take advantage, making just two more field goals before halftime. It was a 15-9 game at the break.
“I give them credit,” Mahoney said of Pilgrim. “They played tough defense. Their shots were falling and ours weren’t.”
Hoping to make a move in the second half, the Mariners instead found more of the same. They made it a five-point game around the four-minute mark of the third quarter before Pilgrim bumped the lead out to nine by the end of the frame.
The Patriots delivered the knockout punch in the fourth quarter with the biggest run of the night, an 8-2 burst that put the game away.
“We knew they had some strong shooters,” Pilgrim senior Gianna Ramos said. “And their defense is really good, too. We had to give it our all.”
Blessing led the Mariners with 10 points. Parks chipped in with six. Faith Meade had 12 points for Pilgrim.
It was a quick turnaround for the Mariners into the state tournament preliminary round. They delivered a much better performance against a Division II Smithfield team, building a 10-point lead in the third quarter before a Sentinels rally. Blessing had 15 points and Brooke Caffrey scored 11.
The loss ends a strong season for the Mariners, whose 13 wins were the most for the program since the 2015-16 season. They’ll miss seniors Anna Hart and Bridget Blessing, but the future should be bright, as well.
“It says a lot about them,” Mahoney said. “In these moments, all you think about is losing, but if you look at the grand scheme of what we’ve done this season, and without a starter, it says a lot about our team and their heart. Hopefully, when the dust settles, they recognize that getting here is amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.