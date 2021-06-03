SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A new chapter in the North-South boys lacrosse rivalry didn’t disappoint.
Brendan Kroll’s goal with seven seconds left in overtime gave South Kingstown a thrilling 9-8 victory over previously unbeaten North Kingstown on Thursday night at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“It was a great game,” Kroll said. “The Skippers are a great team. We’ve been preparing all week for them. We’ve been waiting for a game like this. It feels great to come out and perform in front of a big crowd.”
Unlike other sports like soccer and baseball, the Rebels and Skippers haven’t been on the same plane in boys lacrosse very often. North Kingstown was a founding member of boys lacrosse in the RIIL. South Kingstown didn’t join until six years later. While they regularly played non-league games to develop the rivalry, they were only in the same league for two seasons, when the Rebels went up to Division I for 2016 and 2017.
With the Skippers dropping to D-II this year and emerging as a top contender and the Rebels playing well as the reigning champ, there’s an argument to be made that Thursday’s game was the most intriguing boys lacrosse matchup ever between the two programs.
With students just now being allowed to attend games at the end of a quiet school year, the bleachers were packed, too. When the Rebels finished the dramatic win, fans stormed the field to join in the celebration.
“NK is a good team,” NK assistant coach Mike Boynton said. “They’re a very well coached team and they played with a lot of class. It’s tough not to be able to shake hands with them. I think we’ll probably see them again. It may be a totally different outcome.”
A different outcome was entirely possible in this one, too. The Skippers rallied from an 8-4 deficit with a goal late in the third quarter and three straight in the fourth. Ty Shapiro made it 8-5, Cian Leach scored to make it 8-6, and Nick Chabot got the Skippers within one on his fifth goal of the game. Freshman Kole Mancini tied the game with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Rebels hadn’t scored since the 3:56 mark of the third quarter, but as they closed out regulation with the game tied, they knew what needed to be done.
“We’re a team and we stick together,” Kroll said. “We knew we just had to keep playing.”
A penalty on North Kingstown gave the Rebels several opportunities midway through the overtime period, but they came up empty. When the penalty expired, North Kingstown went the other way and was threatening when Cade Birrell forced a turnover. He slipped a pass to Ryan O’Donnell, who whipped a pass up the field. Tyler Pearce caught it on the run and pushed the ball to Kroll in the middle. Already with five goals on the night, Kroll was the man for the job, and he blasted a shot into the net for the win.
“I just saw my lane, stepped up and shot it,” Kroll said. “The rest is on the scoreboard.”
Kroll is just a sophomore, but he has emerged as a top scoring threat for the Rebels. Earlier in the week, he had 11 goals in a win over Prout.
“The way that we’re running our offense, he just happens to be one option and if they don’t pick him up, he’s going to be open,” Boynton said. “He’s learning to move well without the ball and he’s learning to finish. He had some tough games early on but he’s come along very well.”
And he helped deliver a memorable night for his older teammates, who were honored in a pregame senior night ceremony.
“Memorable game for them,” Boynton said. “Coming off the championship two years ago, most of these kids didn’t play on that team. First game was tough – I think they came out thinking they were going to be that good again. But they’ve really earned it since then. Every single player on the team has gotten better, and the team has come together.”
In addition to Kroll’s output, the Rebels got two goals from Kyle Hadley. Nathan Smith added one goal and three assists. Pearce, O’Donnell, Adam Corpus and Bennett Souza chipped in one assist apiece. Senior goalie Justin Bader had a fantastic game with 24 saves.
“Outstanding,” Boynton said. “He’s the rock of this team.”
Chabot led the Skippers with five goals and two assists. Shapiro and Leach both had one assist to go with their goals. Will Medeiros chipped in one assist. Levi Shapiro finished with 14 saves.
The Skippers have four games remaining, beginning with another South County matchup on Thursday against Prout. South Kingstown visits Mt. Hope on Thursday.
