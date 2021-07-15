Dylan Hoy ranked 10th in the nation in batting average this past spring.
His summer with the Ocean State Waves is more about continuing to improve than trying to deliver an encore performance.
“It’s just about getting better, playing as many innings as possible and just trying to learn more and more,” Hoy said. “There’s always something to learn and ways to improve.”
Even when the bar is pretty high. Hoy’s season at Marist University was the kind of year a hitter dreams about, at least once the delayed start was behind him. Marist had its first six games postponed due to COVID-19. When the Red Foxes eventually got on the field, Hoy started fast with hits in his first six games. He would later close the season on a 10-game hit streak. In between, he never really slumped. Add in a little bit of luck, and it became a historic year. Hoy batted .410. He ranked second in the MAAC and tied for 10th nationally.
“I kept track of it sometimes. I usually have a pretty good idea of what I’m hitting. It was unreal,” Hoy said. “It means a lot. At some points, it puts a little pressure on. I feel like I have to be the guy that’s hitting that well. But in the same way, it just kind of happened.”
The key to success was not worrying about the key to success. It was a see ball, hit ball approach for Hoy.
“It was just me going up there and not thinking,” Hoy said. “I was just going up there and swinging at good pitches.”
He was also more focused on his team than himself. The Red Foxes had high hopes for 2020, a season that lasted just 12 games.
“We had the COVID year and we really bonded after that,” Hoy said. “I was really focused on playing for my teammates. We had a great group of guys. A lot of fifth years, seniors. It just clicked.”
Hoy was slated to play for the Waves in 2020, but after the spring was cut short, the NECBL also canceled its season. It was disappointing, but it also provided an opportunity. Hoy worked out all summer and tweaked his swing. It was just what he needed after his 2020 season had been rough, with just four hits in 42 at-bats.
“I was going to play here,” Hoy said. “I just stayed home and trained with a few guys from Marist. My freshman year, I hit terribly. I kind of made some adjustments with my mindset and my swing. I think that’s really how I made the jump.”
Hoy hasn’t been hitting quite as well with the Waves. As of Monday, he was batting .235 with one home run and 14 RBI. His on-base percentage of .400 ranks third on the team.
It’s all part of the process.
“Right now, maybe I’m thinking a little too much, putting a little too much pressure on myself,” Hoy said. “But I’m learning and it’s been a lot of fun.”
