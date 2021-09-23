210923ind Sirens SA.jpg

Kaia Brown of the U14 Sirens skates behind the net.

 Courtesy: Keith Lazarski

The SRI Sirens, Southern Rhode Island Youth Hockey’s new girls program, made its debut with three games at Boss Arena on Sept. 11. The U12 Sirens lost 4-2 to the Boston Jr. Huskies. Claudia Bria and Raelin Nary had the goals, with Bria and Liliana Fowler picking up assists. The U14 team beat the Jr. Huskies 4-0 on two goals by Eliza Barker and one each by Payton Abrams and Victoria Donahue. Mia Moffitt had an assist and Flora Meunier had the shutout. The Jr. Huskies rolled to a 12-0 win in the U19 game.

