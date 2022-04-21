Izzy Giannetto is used to swimming a lot of laps.
But not quite this many – and not for this purpose.
The Narragansett resident and Prout School junior will attempt to swim 10 miles at URI’s Tootell Aquatic Center on Saturday in her Laps for Heroes fundraiser. Giannetto has raised more than $3,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors the sacrifice of New York firefighter Stephen Siller by supporting first responders, veterans and their families.
“This felt like it would be perfect – bringing my love for swimming into a project that I feel very passionate about,” Giannetto said. “It kind of just made it easier in the end – choosing something I like and feel strongly about and putting it together with a really good cause.”
The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks happened before Giannetto was born, but she was always struck by the tragedies when learning about them, especially with first responders and veterans in her family.
“I remember learning how much of a shock it was to everybody and how many people’s lives were impacted by it,” she said. “I know people who lost family members. It was really easy to see that it was a large impact. A lot of people in my family are first responders and veterans, so that was kind of another inspiration for this, because the organization also supports first responders and veterans.”
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to first responders who have been injured in the line of duty and to families of fallen first responders and veterans. The organization was founded by the family of Siller, a firefighter who ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel – which had been closed to vehicles – to respond to the twin towers, where he died.
“I found out about this foundation a couple of years ago, when I was younger,” Giannetto said. “I would always see commercials about it on TV. Since then, it’s something my family has supported and donated to monthly. Through school, when we talk about our community service and what we want to do, I really wanted to choose something that would help other people. So that’s why I wanted to choose an organization that really made a big difference, and I also wanted to teach others about it. I think it’s a great organization.”
In an effort to do more, Giannetto decided to take the plunge – quite literally – into something big. She is a standout swimmer at Prout, so a swim challenge to benefit the organization was a perfect fit.
When the high school swim season ended, Giannetto kept right on training. Ten miles is a leap, but not a huge one. She feels prepared and excited about diving in. The plan is to do the swim without any breaks. Family and friends will be in attendance to cheer her on.
“I’m not too worried about the mileage because I have been training a lot for it,” Giannetto said. “The component of having to swim 10 miles straight with no stopping in a set amount of time is a little nerve-wracking. I can’t be in the pool all day. Just trying to pace 10 miles is the biggest thing.”
“We do about five miles at an average practice and sometimes we go a little higher,” she added. “I think it’ll be OK. Doing the training consistently for weeks and weeks is definitely helping.”
This kind of challenge suits Giannetto’s personality. Competitive swimmers are always willing to push themselves. In this case, that’s been true both inside the pool and out.
“This fundraiser, I’ve never done anything like it,” she said. “Community service is one thing, but the fundraiser aspects of it are totally different. It’s a lot of public outreach. I’m not just trying to get people to donate. I’m trying to teach them about the foundation and what they do. It’s definitely been a lot different than any of the service I’ve done.”
Giannetto is hoping to swim at the collegiate level and would like to continue logging laps for a cause, when she’s not doing it for a medal.
“This foundation has a lot of ambassador positions for college athletes,” she said. “That’s something for me to think about as I get ready to go into college and hopefully swimming I really want to do more events like this in the future. I love it and I love helping other people.”
Anyone wishing to donate can visit her online fundraising page.
