SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Shut out for the full 45 minutes in game two of its quarterfinal series, the South County Storm co-op girls hockey team needed less than a minute to set the course for a different outcome in game three.
The Storm was off and running with a goal 28 seconds into Tuesday’s game, later answering an equalizer and pulling away down the stretch for a 4-1 win over Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown and its standout goalie Asia Porter at Boss Arena.
“We went out with the mindset of ‘Get to her early. Get her rattled and just keep pushing,’” head coach Sydney Collins said. “The other night, we struggled to generate any offense. We played like we were scared to lose. And tonight, I told them, ‘We’ve got nothing to lose left at this point. We’re going to go out there and play really hard offense. Once we put a couple away, we’re just going to run them down.’”
The win earns South County a trip to the semifinals, where it will face top-seeded La Salle.
It’s the first semifinal berth for the program since 2017, when it won the state title. That group had built for years to its playoff culmination. This one is just starting out, with 17 freshmen on the roster.
“When we first started, I really wasn’t sure what we were going to have,” Collins said. “They’ve all really stepped up and taken on leadership positions. Any of them will play anything I ask them to and will always give 100 percent.”
South County won four straight games late in the year before a brief wobble in its season finale, a 10-2 loss to Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View. The playoff matchup pitted the Storm against a team that it had tied in one meeting and beaten 2-1 in another, and the series followed along the same lines. The opener went to double overtime, when Melanie Morrison scored the game-winner for a 4-3 victory.
“It was so dramatic,” Collins said. “The extra 15 minutes of hockey was a lot for us. Certain players had to step up and play the entire 15 minutes. I’m really proud of the way that they rose to the occasion. We’ve got a lot of gamers out there.”
The Storm aimed to finish the job in Sunday’s game two at the Smithfield Rink, but Porter had other ideas. A star goalie in field hockey who has committed to Providence College, Porter also excels on the ice as one of the top netminders in the state. She stonewalled the Storm time and again in game two, keeping a zero on the scoreboard despite a huge edge in possession for South County. An early goal by Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown stood up and an insurance tally in the third period sealed the win.
Goals weren’t so elusive for the Storm in game three, and the trend took hold quickly. Off a scramble in front of the net, Amelie Gregoire made it 1-0 less than a minute into the game. Lucia Krekorian assisted.
Storm goalie Veronica Sabatino made a good save with four minutes left in the period to keep her team in the lead, but Smithfield/Moses Brown/Coventry kept the pressure on in the same shift and broke through on a goal by Mia Stilley with 3:49 left in the first period.
Unlike game two, with a goal already on the board this time, South County was confident it could get another. Sure enough, Jade Shabo found herself open in the slot and blasted home a rebound with 5:05 left in the second period to make it 2-1. Adora Perry and Erin McNamara assisted.
Victoria Gauvin scored on a shot at the right post with seven minutes remaining in the third period, with an assist by Megan Cairns.
There were some tense moments late as Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown played 6-on-4 thanks to a penalty and an extra skater for the goalie, but they quickly gave way to an early celebration by the Storm when McNamara scored an empty-net goal from the opposite end of the ice with 49 seconds remaining.
At the final whistle, the Storm mobbed Sabatino, who didn’t allow a goal after the first-period tally and finished with six saves.
While the semifinal trip is a big achievement for the young squad regardless of what happens next, the Storm won’t back down from the upcoming challenge. South County gave up nine goals but scored four in its most recent matchup with La Salle.
“We’re going to give them hell,” Collins said. “These girls play with a lot of them in their travel leagues, so the mindset going into this is, ‘Why can you play with them but you can’t play against them?’ That seems to get them mentally to shift into another gear so, when they walk out, ‘It’s La Salle, they’re undefeated,’ versus ‘I play travel hockey with these girls and there’s no reason we can’t keep up with them.’”
