SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown High School field hockey team is up to its usual tricks, even with a different cast.
Eleven players graduated from last year’s Division II runner-up team, but the Rebels have managed to pick up where they left off. They opened the season by avenging their title game loss to Lincoln and stayed hot through the first two weeks of the campaign. A tie against Cumberland in game two was the only blemish. With a 2-0 victory over Bay View on Thursday, the Rebels pushed their record to 5-0-1.
“I think the motivation came from the end of last year with the situation we were in,” head coach Margaret McGregor. “Not being able to bring a lot of players up from JV due to COVID and then losing the state championship, there was a younger group that was very motivated to continue that tradition and wanted to be able to get back to that same position.”
South Kingstown and Burrillville emerged as the only unbeaten teams in the league over the first two weeks. Those teams met on Monday, with the Broncos prevailing in a tight 2-1 game, handing the Rebels their first loss.
Before that, the Rebels outscored the opposition 12-4 through their first six games. The season-opening win over Lincoln was a big one, with the Rebels prevailing 2-1 in the championship rematch.
“Quite a matchup right out of the gates,” McGregor said. “It was a really nice win for us.”
The Rebels played Cumberland to a tie before beating Pilgrim, Smithfield, Tiverton and Bay View to continue the unbeaten start.
Against Bay View, the Rebels pumped in two first-half goals. Junior Piper Robbins scored the first, with an assist to senior Sophia Dionne. Senior Haley Casten made it 2-0 just before halftime. Junior Jillian Vellone picked up the assist. The Rebels controlled things in the second half to stay in front. Goalie Camryn Glenn recorded the shutout, with help from defenders Robbins, Simone Cooper and Caroline McGlynn.
“I think they did a good job of coming out of the gate with some intensity,” McGregor said. “That’s something we always work on. They came out and got two quick goals. They’ve been playing hard and continuing to improve every game.”
The Rebels hoped that would be the case when the season began, but it’s never a guarantee when the personnel changes so much. But things are clicking again.
“There are a lot of new faces on the varsity squad,” McGregor said. “It was a little nerve-wracking going into that first game but they have very quickly started to jell together and worked hard over the summer to get to where they’re at.”
