The North Kingstown School Department's search for a new superintendent took another rocky turn this week as, just days after interim superintendent Judy Paolucci submitted her resignation effective February 1, the NK School Committee voted 4-1 to oust Paolucci immediately instead of waiting. The move left North Kingstown without a superintendent OR an interim superintendent to lead the district and left interim assistant superintendent Katherine Sipala as the school department's senior official. In addition, whomever takes over for Paolucci will be the fourth leader of the district in less than a year following the resignation of Dr. Philip Auger in March of 2022 on the heels of the Aaron Thomas controversy and the departure of the district's first interim superintendent, Michael Waterman, in November. Do you believe the instability of leadership in the NK school district is negatively impacting education in the district? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: