SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Down went No. 1. Down went No. 2.
In consecutive games last week, the University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team knocked off the two teams ranked ahead of them in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll. The Rams went on the road last Wednesday and beat preseason favorite UMass 75-68. Three days later, they topped La Salle, who was picked second, 70-59.
The victories have the Rams looking like the top team in the league, even if they’re not buying the hype quite yet.
“I think it’s good for the team,” junior Mayé Touré said. “Game by game, we’re getting better. But it’s just a game. It’s a win, and we just want to get better every day. It’s not the end of the season.”
The Rams are 12-3 on the year and a perfect 8-0 at home. They have won their first three games in A-10 play, after ending non-conference play with two straight defeats on the road. It’s a remarkable feat given what URI lost from last year’s team. Only one player returned with significant experience under her belt. The reloaded roster has come together quickly, owing to both talent and attitude.
“I’ll give my staff a lot of credit. We recruited kids this year that are culture kids,” Reiss said. “You will not out-work them. They’re ‘We before me.’ And we don’t have to coach effort.”
Reiss still feels UMass is the A-10 favorite but her Rams got the best of the Minutewomen in their first of two meetings. A quick start and a big finish powered the win. The Rams jumped to a 19-7 advantage in the opening quarter. The game tightened back up in the second and third quarters before a strong close by the Rams, who outscored UMass 24-15 in the fourth quarter.
Touré and Madison Hattix-Covington both logged double-doubles for the Rams, with Toure putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds and Hattix-Covington getting 17 points and 10 boards. Sophie Phillips chipped in 15 points and Sayawni Lassiter added 13.
A steady performance gave Rhody another signature win on Sunday at the Ryan Center. Guarding against a letdown after Wednesday’s win, the Rams never trailed and came up with another good finish to seal the win. La Salle made its best move of the game when it out-scored the Rams by six in the third quarter. Rhody had a 16-11 edge in the fourth quarter and pulled away for the win. Phillips and Dolly Cairns made 3-point daggers in the stretch run to secure the victory.
“We made sure they knew this was a trap game,” Reiss said. “We told them, ‘We need more energy than them and we really need to play hard.’ I’m proud of them because they did. They didn’t allow themselves to get trapped.”
Touré notched another double-double – her fourth straight – with 24 points and 11 rebounds. She was named A-10 Player of the Week on Monday. Phillips scored 14 points. Cairns returned after a four-game absence and scored nine points.
“Really proud of our team because La Salle is a very difficult team to guard,” Reiss said. “They can play five-out motion and they give us fits every year.”
