The North Kingstown Educational Foundation hosted a Charity Basketball game Saturday between the NK Police Department and players from NKHS Girls and Boys Varsity basketball teams. The event raised $1,250 with all proceeds benefiting the NK School Department via grants. The NKEF awarded $2000 in literacy grants at the game to the top four schools of the Reading Challenge and prizes to the top readers. The event celebrated the end of the Reading Madness Challenge where 200 young readers read for a little over 100,000 minutes and raised $6000 for the North Kingstown Education Foundation.

