The North Kingstown Educational Foundation hosted a Charity Basketball game Saturday between the NK Police Department and players from NKHS Girls and Boys Varsity basketball teams. The event raised $1,250 with all proceeds benefiting the NK School Department via grants. The NKEF awarded $2000 in literacy grants at the game to the top four schools of the Reading Challenge and prizes to the top readers. The event celebrated the end of the Reading Madness Challenge where 200 young readers read for a little over 100,000 minutes and raised $6000 for the North Kingstown Education Foundation.
Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation last week that once again extends a state moratorium on any local ordinances that prohibited outdoor dining services by restaurants in Rhode Island. The original bill, which was signed into law in 2020, was meant as a temporary measure to allow restaurants to serve patrons during the height of the COVID pandemic but has been extended several times. Sponsored by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee and Sen. Alana DiMario, last week's bill pushes the deadline for the moratorium to February 15, 2024 but both local lawmakers say the state should advance legislation to make the change permanent. Do you believe Rhode Island lawmakers should pass a law allowing outdoor restaurant service on a permanent basis? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
