The last two teams standing a year ago, the Narragansett and North Kingstown/Wickford 12-year-old all-stars both regrouped from early losses this summer but couldn’t get all the way back for a title shot.
Narragansett dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Warwick Continental American on Sunday, while NKW fell 15-8 to Coventry. Victories in that round would have matched the locals against each other in a losers bracket tilt.
Narragansett had a tough draw in the tournament, falling to reigning 11-year-old champion South Kingstown in the opening round. The ‘Gansett club regrouped with a 6-0 win over East Greenwich, then blew past Exeter-West Greenwich 7-1 last Thursday.
Warwick Continental American was coming off a narrow loss to South Kingstown in the winners bracket, and a pitchers duel ensued.
The loss ended a great Little League ride for Narragansett’s group, many of whom won the 10-year-old district title in 2021 and were part of last year’s 12-year-old runner-up team.
NKW also dropped its first game in a tough matchup with Continental American. The squad came back witih a 5-4 victory over Westerly before Coventry had too much in Sunday’s slugfest.
Continental American and Coventry were slated to match up on Wednesday in the elimination bracket.
SK 11s earn title shot at EG
After falling to East Greenwich in their opening game, South Kingstown’s 11-year-old all-stars have earned themselves a rematch.
Three straight victories in must-win games have South Kingstown in the championship round, where it will match up with East Greenwich again, this time needing to win twice.
The road back began with an 8-0 victory over North Kingstown/Wickford. Then came a 4-0 win over Warwick Continental American. On Tuesday, South won the losers bracket final 6-0 over Warwick North to stay alive.
The team will head to East Greenwich on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the title round. A win there would set up a second game on Saturday.
SK juniors in finals
South Kingstown’s junior all-stars advanced to the district championship round with a 9-1 victory over Chariho last Wednesday.
The team was originally slated to play for the title on Tuesday, but the game was pushed back to Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
Locals bow out in 10s bracket
The last teams standing in the 10-year-old district tournament bracket are Westerly, Coventry and Warwick Continental American.
Narragansett and NKW both won one game each before falling into the elimination bracket.
Narragansett then fell in 19-12 slugfest to Warwick North on Saturday. NKW lost 8-1 to Continental American on Saturday, ending their run.
