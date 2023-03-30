Ten North Kingstown High School student-athletes were saluted in a signing ceremony at the school on Friday. The group joins eight classmates who inked their letters of intent in the fall.
Jade Shabo and Jackson Borge are headed to the D-I ranks. Shabo, a multi-sport standout for the Skippers, is set to play field hockey at Merrimack. One of the top runners in the state for several years, Borge will run at Marist.
Two members of North’s state runner-up boys soccer team – Dan Goba and Chase Zorner – will stick together as they head across the bridges to play at Salve Regina.
Three Skipper lacrosse players will close out their high school careers this spring before heading to the college field. Garrett Deady will play at Salve Regina, Adam Pelletier is headed to the University of St. Joseph and Sebastian Reid is bound for Curry College.
Chris Bishop is set to play football at Salve Regina, Evan Beattie will play baseball at Roger Williams and Jordan Moreau will play basketball at Suffolk University.
