CRANSTON — It was the kind of play that might make a team think it’s not their day.
For the North Kingstown High School baseball team, it was merely a speedbump.
Down by three runs in the fifth inning of Monday’s game, the Skippers were threatening with the bases loaded and nobody out. Robbie Lamond blistered a hard ground ball up the middle that looked like a sure hit but instead pinballed off the shortstop’s foot and bounced to the second baseman, who stepped on second and threw to first for a double play.
“I was really surprised,” Lamond said. “I thought I hit it pretty hard.”
Undeterred, the Skippers still managed to push a run across later in the inning, then exploded for nine runs in the final two frames for a 13-5 victory.
It was the sixth straight win for the Skippers, who are now 9-3. After a brief slump in mid-April, the two-time defending state champions are very much back in the conversation of the top teams in the league.
“We talk about it all the time – being resilient, having that grit, showing that grit as North Kingstown baseball players,” senior Andrew Ciarniello said. “We’ve been in these situations before. We know exactly what we need to do. We try to string hits together, trust the next guy in the lineup and go from there. A few here, a few there, and we’ll be in a good spot.”
Prior to the late surge, the Skippers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning then watched Cranston West tie the game in the third. A three-run homer by Colby Kuzman in the fourth inning put the Falcons in front 5-2.
Singles by Quincy Rome and Ciarniello started the fifth-inning rally, with a walk to Brew loading the bases. That’s when Lamond hit into the unusual double play.
“We still got a run in after that,” Lamond said. “There are worse things that could have happened.”
That run came courtesy of an RBI single by Evan Beattie, which plated Ciarniello and made it 5-4.
The Skippers kept coming in the sixth, with some help to get the rally off the ground. Two errors on ground balls by Will Draper and Blake Beattie put two men on. Rome then singled to load the bases for Ciarniello. The senior had already logged two hits off West starter Alex Ceseretti and wasted no time getting a third, lacing a line drive into the gap in right center field for the go-ahead two-run single.
Brew added an RBI fielder’s choice and Beattie popped an RBI single as the Skippers went up 8-4.
That would have been enough, but the Skippers stayed hot in the seventh inning. Draper walked, Blake Beattie singled and Rome reached on a misplayed line drive in the outfield. Ciarniello followed up his go-ahead single in the sixth with a two-run double. Lamond then smashed a three-run homer over the fence in right-center field.
“We’ve had a lot of close games, a lot of comebacks over the years,” Lamond said. “We were only down a few runs. We knew we could shut them down and keep battling back.”
Evan Beattie finished off the victory with a scoreless seventh. The senior went the final four innings. Will Creed started the game and pitched two scoreless frames before hitting some trouble in the third. Draper came on and minimized the damage before Beattie took over in the fourth.
The Skippers were particularly glad to get the win since the game marked the start of play within their subdivision of D-I. They’re facing Cranston West, Cranston East and Toll Gate two times each over the final two weeks of the season. The stretch run also includes a game against Bishop Hendricken.
“These games are really important, definitely the most important games of the year,” Lamond said. “We’ve got these guys again and a few other tough teams. We’ve got to take care of those teams.”
