Jalen Carey makes five, and his credentials make him one of the headliners in the University of Rhode Island's deep incoming class of transfers.
The 6-foot-3 guard announced Friday afternoon that he will transfer from Syracuse to URI, joining four others who are bound for Kingston. Carey, like the rest, will need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for the upcoming season, but the 6-foot-3 guard will bring a serious resume to the court whenever he does suit up. Carey is a former four-star recruit who was rated as high as 38th nationally in the class of 2018.
Carey announced his choice on Instagram, with a nod to the current landscape in the country and to URI coach David Cox.
“RIP to George Floyd and all my fellow brothers and sisters that we lost to police brutality!” Carey wrote. “Being able to play for a black coach (especially with everything that's going on in today's world) was a no brainer and I am glad to announced that I will be committing to the University of Rhode Island!!”
Carey joins Towson transfer Allen Betrand, Charlotte transfer Malik Martin and Maryland transfers Makhel and Makhi Mitchell on the road to the Ryan Center. With the NCAA's decision to wait until January to address immediate eligibility for transfers, URI has to pin its hopes on the waiver process. Thumb surgery kept Carey out of all but two games this past season, his sophomore year with the Orange. Before that, the Harlem native was the jewel of the 2018 recruiting class for Syracuse. A consensus top-80 recruit nationally, Carey picked the Orange over Villanova, Kansas, UConn and Miami. ESPN rated him as the fifth-best shooting guard in the country. He was rated 61st overall by 247sports.com, which tabbed him as the seventh best combo guard.
Carey joins a short of list of the top recruits of the last decade for URI. Jared Terrell was the top player to join the Rams directly out of high school, while Kuran Iverson highlighted the transfer haul. Carey's fellow transfer and future teammate, Makhi Mitchell, was also a consensus four-star recruit.
As a freshman at Syracuse, Carey played in 25 games, starting two. He averaged 3.5 points in 12.2 minutes per game but showed flashes of the promise that made him a coveted recruit. Three games into his career, in the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, Carey poured in 26 points in a marquee battle against former Big East rival UConn. He had 14 points the next night against Oregon, though that would be his last game in double figures.
Carey started the season opener last November – the first home start of his career – but played only one more game before opting for surgery to fix a thumb injury that he had suffered in the summer.
For URI, an offseason that began with the departures of Tyrese Martin and Mekhi Long – and later Jacob Toppin – has proven fruitful. Carey and the other four transfers join incoming freshman Ishmael Leggett and Tres Berry. Pending the waivers, URI has seven players eligible for next season. Any success in the waiver process would be a boon to the 2020-21 season, but the Rams will be well-positioned for 2021-22 either way. They also have one more scholarship to hand out in the 2020 class if they choose.
