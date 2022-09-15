For the first time since the 2019 opening night of the turf field at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex, the Bishop Hendricken football team will visit North Kingstown on Friday night.
The Skippers and Hawks are set to square off at 7 p.m. While the matchup won’t have quite as much pomp and circumstance as the opening night festivities – when an estimated crowd of 2,500 was on hand – it’s another marquee game.
The schools are rivals in a number of sports. Just last spring, they met in the state baseball finals, with North claiming the title. They have also had numerous playoff meetings in basketball. After many years in different divisions, the two have become football rivals, as well.
North Kingstown’s success in Division I has been best represented by its Super Bowl championships, but tight games with the state’s premier program have had an impact on North’s reputation, as well.
The Skippers moved up from D-II in 2018 and traveled to Warwick for one of their first tests. They more than held their own in a 21-12 loss. The next year coincided with the opening of the turf field, and the teams played a thriller that Hendricken won 42-34.
In the spring and fall seasons of 2021, the teams met three times. North had a 17-0 lead in a regular season meeting that spring but lost 30-24. A semifinal rematch also went to the Hawks 14-7.
Last fall, Hendricken won 30-14 in the state semifinals. The Skippers regrouped and went on to win the Division I title.
Getting over the hump against the Hawks would be a nice feather in the cap for the program, and Friday night’s game is the next chance. Hendricken lost some standouts from last year’s team but should be among the strongest teams in the state again. It’s a similar story for North Kingstown, which has a lot of new faces on the offensive and defensive lines.
The Skippers have impressed so far, with a win over top D-II contender Westerly in the Injury Fund and a non-league victory over Portsmouth last week.
Both of Hendricken’s games have been against out-of-state foes. The Hawks fell to Monsignor Farrell (New York) in their opener and topped Londonderry (New Hampshire) last week.
Three teams ranked in football poll
South County is well represented in the Rhode Island Sports Media Football Poll.
North Kingstown is ranked fourth, behind Hendricken, La Salle and Central. South Kingstown checks in at 10, and Narragansett is ranked 14th.
Volleyball matchups
The area’s three D-I girls volleyball teams are all matching up early in the season. South Kingstown and Prout kicked things off this week, though the game was called due to slippery floor conditions. On Monday, Prout and North Kingstown will match up. Next Wednesday, North and South will meet for the first time since the Rebels ended the Skippers’ 90-match win streak in last year’s Division I semifinals.
