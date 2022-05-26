The South Kingstown High School girls team won its third consecutive Class B title, while the boys joined the party with their first since 2012 at the outdoor track and field class championships this past weekend.
The Rebel girls had one of the best showings of any team across the three classes, racking up 130.50 points to roll past the competition. The boys edged out Classical and Portsmouth by two points for their crown.
The Narragansett girls also shined, finishing as the runner-up in Class C, while the Mariner boys finished fourth. North Kingstown’s boys and girls both finished fourth in Class A. Prout took eighth in the Class C girls meet and ninth on the boys side.
Rebels shine
Off runner-up finishes in the Southern Division championships, the Rebels swept their way to the Class B titles. They were the only school to win both boys and girls titles across the classes.
The girls captured five gold medals and 24 medals overall to continue their championship streak.
Sophomore Sierra Thompson led the parade by racking up 32 points, nearly a quarter of the team’s total. She finished first in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.63 seconds, while taking second in the high jump and the 200 meters. She also finished third in the 100.
Arsenia Brown also snagged some serious hardware. The senior won gold in the 100 hurdles in 16.43 seconds. She also took third in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles en route to 20 points.
Senior Isabelle McDonald went gold as well, taking first place in the 800 in 2:26.30. McDonald also ran on two first-place relay teams. The 4x400 team, featuring, McDonald, Ella Arnone, Greta Dahl and Laurel Filiberto won in 4:15.16. McDonald, Filiberto, Matilda Soffientino and Zoe Pollack won the 4x800 in 10:06.05.
Emma Soffientino added two medals for the Rebels with a second-place finish in the 1,500 and a fifth in the 3,000. Filiberto was runner-up in the 800 behind McDonald. Abigail Nowell was third in the 3,000 and Emily Derreza took third in the 100 hurdles. Other medalists were Arnone, Pollack, Dahl, Tayshia Cary, Natalie Champney, Zoe Matos and Lucille Ambrad, plus the 4x100 relay.
For the Rebel boys, success in field events and distance races on the track did the trick for the program’s first class-meet title in a decade.
Ryan Hazard starred in throwing events, winning the discus with a throw of 156 feet, 6 inches and also claiming first in the shot put at 53-03.5 He placed fifth in the hammer.
Nate Ambrad and Phoenix Sward also showed well in throwing events. Ambrad took fifth in the javelin and sixth in the shot put, while Sward was fourth in the shot put. Sward also took fifth in the triple jump.
Aiden Hurley added a silver medal in the pole vault and Isiah Carter took fourth in the long jump and sixth in the javelin.
On the track, Antonio Capalbo was the runner-up in both the 800 and the 1,500, while taking fifth in the 3,000. Will Ballard took fifth in both the 800 and the 1,500. Jacob Mathews, Brody Shiels and the 4x400 relay squad also medaled.
Mariner girls deliver best finish in years
The runner-up finish for the Narragansett girls team was the program’s best at the class meet in at least 20 years. The Mariners finished behind only Moses Brown in the race for the Class C crown.
Kylee Bennett, Sarah Tetreault and Gabrielle Poisson carried the banner for the Mariners. Bennett took gold in both the discus and the hammer throw, going 86-10 in the discus and 140-00 in the hammer. Tetreault won the long jump with a leap of 16-00.5, and also captured silver medals in the 100 and the 200. Poisson cleared seven feet to win the pole vault.
Abigail Philbin chipped in medals in both the hammer and the shot put. Other place-winners for the Mariners were Madeleine O’Neill, Eliana Sahagian, Zaharra Andersson and Clare Oberheu.
The Narragansett boys were led by throwers Killian Oberheu and Owen Degnan. Oberheu took third in both the discus and the hammer, while Degnan was fourth in the hammer and fifth in the discus. Carson Oakes added two medals in jumping events, while Chase Flint took second in the 800. The 4x100 relay team took third.
Prout scored three relay medals in the girls competition, taking third in both the 4x400 and the 4x800. The Crusaders also took fourth in the 4x100. Laurel McMahon and Erin Hanrahan added individual medals. For the Prout boys, Steven Quinn took second in the 200 and fourth in the 100. The 4x800 and 4x400 relays also finished top-six.
Skippers come up with good showing
On the heels of its Southern Division crown, North Kingstown hit some stiff competition as it transitioned to a wider field in the Class A meet. Cranston West won the girls title, with Classical in second and La Salle in third, ahead of the Skippers. In the boys meet, Bishop Hendricken, La Salle and Barrington checked in ahead of North.
Brooke Thompson was the top finisher for the girls with a gold medal in the high jump, where she cleared 5-01. Tori Chace added a silver in the 1,500, Ruby Nunnery finished second in the 3,000 and Madison Peters was the runner-up in the discus.
Also placing were Fallon Preble, Molly Sullivan, Cameron Saleh, Emma Charpentier, Isabella Frenzilli, Carly Lafferty and Polina Wright, plus two relays.
Three runner-up finishes powered the North Kingstown boys. Cameron Ferrell took second in the 800, Jackson Borge was second in the 3,000 and Ethan Wordell took second in the discus.
Andrew Harmon grabbed two medals with fourth place finishes in both the hammer and the shot put. John Schultz, Sam Northrip, Brendan Pratt, Oliver Lawton, Quinn O’Connell and Nathan Field also medaled for the Skippers, along with the 4x100 relay.
