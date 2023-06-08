NORTH KINGSTOWN — Two things were working against the North Kingstown boys volleyball team in its quest for a third consecutive state title this spring.
North’s lineup was younger than its championship predecessors, and Division I had significantly more parity this year than in previous seasons.
The Skippers managed to overcome both factors in the regular season, logging the best record in the league and earning the top seed for the postseason. It was easy to forget the team’s youth, given its success. It was easy to label them a favorite, too, even with challengers lining up.
But those realities caught up to them in the playoffs.
Chariho upset the Skippers 3-2 in Monday’s Division I semifinals, ending North’s championship reign.
“It was all heart and determination and just focus,” Chariho coach Lucas Marland said. “It wasn’t the best season for us. We came in fourth, had some ups and downs. I’ll tell you right now, our practices before the quarterfinals, I wasn’t too impressed. I told them they had to come out and own it. It was on them. And they absolutely owned it. NK is a phenomenal team. To beat them in their house is a big deal.”
North Kingstown won two meetings with Chariho in the regular season, winning by 3-0 and 3-1 scores. The Chargers finished 12-6 and earned the No. 4 seed for the playoffs, where they opened with a win over East Greenwich.
The Skippers swept past Bishop Hendricken in the opening round last week and seemed to be riding high in the first set of the matchup with Chariho. Four straight points had North ahead 17-12, but Chariho made a move soon after. The Chargers won six of the next seven points to work back to a tie.
Later, North got to set point at 24-23 but couldn’t close it out. Chariho won four of the next five points and got an ace from Matthew Tiernan to seal the 27-25 win.
“All season, they liked to play in a deficit,” Marland said. “I don’t know why – maybe it gives them motivation.”
The second set followed a similar script. The Skippers led 17-11 when Chariho immediately got back into the game by winning six of the next seven points. The Skippers stayed close, making it a one-point deficit late in the set, but Chariho prevailed 25-23.
“We really knew that we were supposed to win,” North Kingstown coach Brian Hesford said. “We’re young. And I think we felt that weight tonight.”
The Skippers were on the ropes but still swinging. Down 19-15 in the third set, they rode hot streaks from Ryan Harrington and Quin Fahy to win six straight points, which put them ahead 23-20. A net violation by the Chargers and a kill from Harrington kept North alive with a 25-21 win.
Game four was even better for the Skippers. They won 12 of 14 points to build a 13-5 lead. Cody Tow had two aces in the burst and Harrington had three kills.
Chariho got back within range from there, but North finished strong, winning five of the final six points en route to a 25-18 victory.
Momentum was firmly on North’s side going into the decisive fifth set, but Chariho didn’t seem to notice. The Chargers got two kills from Tiernan en route to a 5-2 lead. Later, it was 7-6 when the Chargers won six of the next seven points to take full control at 13-7 in the race to 15.
Harrington and Murphy keyed a run of three straight points that kept the Skippers alive, but Chariho’s Travis Plante-Mullen landed a kill to get his team to match point. The Chargers then dug a hit by Tow and went to Brandon Knowles on the outside. He smashed a shot down the line and the Skippers couldn’t return it as Chariho locked up the 15-10 victory to win the match.
“Chariho’s defense was fantastic and Matt Tiernan played great offense,” Hesford said. “They were very consistent.”
Harrington finished with 19 kills for North, while Fahy had 17 in a strong performance in the middle. The Skippers badly missed Fahy in the fifth set after he departed with an ankle injury. Tow tallied 12 kills.
Chariho’s Tiernan was the best player on the floor, racking up 31 kills. Kody Poplaski had 49 assists.
The Chargers will face either Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield or La Salle in the finals.
North will bid farewell to a small but strong senior class and will reflect on another good year, even though the ending wasn’t what the team wanted.
“What they accomplished this year, tonight excluded, just speaks to how hard these kids work,” Hesford said. “They do more than anyone else. That’s why you’re seeing a lot of sophomores out there competing. Not to mention, fantastic senior leadership.”
The Skippers will also set their sights on more success as their young nucleus gets older. For the first time in a while, they will have a chip on their shoulder.
“That’s what I just told them,” Hesford said. “There’s growth in adversity.”
