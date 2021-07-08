The South Kingstown Little League Senior Division all-stars finished second in the District 3 tournament after a pair of losses to Coventry on Monday. The team had opened with an 11-4 win over East Greenwich but Coventry came out of the losers bracket to beat South Kingstown twice for the title, winning by mercy rule in the first game before a prevailing in a thrilling 2-1 contest in the winner-take-all game.
Online Poll
Are you worried that the rise in home values will increase your tax bill?
Town officials in North Kingstown and South Kingstown this week said that, despite rising home prices in Rhode Island, they do not anticipate local property owners will see large tax hikes after they complete their state-required nine-year property revaluations later this year. Are you worried about the affect your home's new value may have on your overall tax bill? Let us know in this week's poll question below:
You voted:
Latest News
- SKLL 12s beat NKW in rain-shortened game
- Little League All-Star Roundup: 'Gansett starts strong
- Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series continues to grow
- Narragansett has a busy summer planned with annual Gazebo Summer Concert series
- A Rare Breed: Wildflower finds unlikely home in Southern Rhode Island
- Fruits of His Labor: SK native brings a taste of Norway to New England
- Light Up The Night: Regency Cigars Emporium a blend of luxury and celebration
- A Shore Thing: Narragansett Town Beach inspires generation after generation,
Most Popular
Articles
- Fourth of July events set to return with a bang in Southern RI
- Rising costs for materials have slowed construction in parts of RI but in South County, builders are booming
- The View From Swamptown: Henry L. Tiffany cottage has had its share of history
- Mollis says building new public safety complex a ‘priority’
- Former Olympian Beisel finds new way to make a impact
- Jazz, Blues & BBQ ring in the Fourth of July at Pump House
- Letter: Local tree vandals should be ashamed of themselves
- Savastano out as SK schools superintendent
- Live music is back, and better than ever, in Southern Rhode Island this summer
- Zarrella wins title as NK sets another medal record
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.