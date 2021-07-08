The South Kingstown Little League Senior Division all-stars finished second in the District 3 tournament after a pair of losses to Coventry on Monday. The team had opened with an 11-4 win over East Greenwich but Coventry came out of the losers bracket to beat South Kingstown twice for the title, winning by mercy rule in the first game before a prevailing in a thrilling 2-1 contest in the winner-take-all game.

