NARRAGANSETT — Even though it had been a while since they gained it, experience made a big difference for the Narragansett High School volleyball team on Thursday night.
The Mariners took the first two sets of their spring opener against Westerly, then trailed for much of the third set before rallying late en route to a sweep, shining when the pressure was on.
“It’s been a really long time, but we’re lucky enough to have a really solid core of girls who really love volleyball,” head coach Abby Hummel said. “They put a lot of time in on their own, and you can really tell the difference. Last year, we were a pretty young team. They’ve really started clicking now that they have that experience.”
The fall of 2019 was another strong season for the Mariners, who have regrouped in Division III after some tough years in D-II. After a 14-2 campaign in 2018, they had a younger team in 2019 but stayed afloat with a 12-5 record. Now, more than a year later, they’re excited to pick up where they left off.
“For everybody, it’s so exciting,” senior Lauren Aldrich said. “We’ve been waiting for so long to finally have our season. Now we’re getting to it and we’re getting into the swing of things. It’s great.”
Aldrich typically plays club volleyball in the high school off-season but wasn’t able to do it amid the pandemic. She and a number of her teammates had some rust to shake off.
“So rusty. But over the past few weeks, we’ve really picked it up,” Aldrich said.
It’s all part of seizing the moment, one that teams around the state weren’t sure was coming.
“It’s been great,” senior Hannah St. Jean said. “We really didn’t know if we would have a season. For our senior year to be back out here with all our teammates, it’s a great experience.”
Aldrich, St. Jean and fellow senior Taylor Hall are serving as captains. The senior class also features Victoria Gauvin at setter, plus Katherine St. Laurent and Elizabeth Orabona. Leading the junior class are Lucy Oberheu, Sidney Davis, Eleanor Langlois, Dylan Bellows, Livy Waranis and Delia Michailides. Freshman Clare Oberheu is also on the varsity roster.
“There is excitement. It’s just that everything is different,” Hummel said. “It’s a lot quieter. The varsity and JV teams are split. Everything we’ve instilled in them for years, they look at me funny when I tell them to do the opposite. But even though it’s different, it’s 100 percent better than nothing.”
The Mariners started the season with a 25-16 win in the opening set against Westerly. Kills by Aldrich and St. Jean and an ace by Lucy Oberheu led a decisive push down the stretch, as the Mariners opened up a two-point game by winning nine of the final 11 points.
St. Jean had an ace and a kill in a strong start to game two. After Westerly moved back within a point, the Mariners got a pair of aces from St. Laurent and two kills by St. Jean to go up 16-8. St. Jean added two aces of her own, while Hall and Aldrich had kills as the lead grew. The Mariners eventually finished off a 25-11 win.
The value of experience was most evident in the third set. The Mariners trailed 18-13, then won four straight points. After Westerly briefly stemmed the tide, Narragansett finished with a bang, scoring the final eight points of the night for a 25-20 victory. Aldrich had two kills, Waranis had one and Oberheu logged two aces to spark the surge.
“Some years past, we might have folded and got really stressed about it,” Hummel said. “The girls’ attitude and demeanor was great. They never seemed to think they were in a deep hole. They just needed to get one and then get back into it, and that’s exactly what they did.”
St. Jean led the Mariners with five kills, five aces and four digs, while Aldrich had six kills and nine digs.
The Mariners flashed more potential at the net than they’ve had in several years, possibly even more than the 14-2 team from 2018 had.
“We really like our three middles,” Hummel said. “Livy played last year for the first time, so it was a season of learning. This season, we had Taylor, Hannah and Livy. We pushed Hannah outside and she’s really crushing it out there.”
Division III has a new look this year due to RIIL realignment. For the first time, there are four divisions in volleyball. Narragansett is joined in D-III by other contenders from 2019, plus some of the bottom teams from D-II.
The Mariners hope to be in the mix, and the opening win represents a good start in that quest.
“We’re hoping to go as far as we can go,” Aldrich said. “We’re all pretty confident, especially after this game. We’re pretty hyped up.”
