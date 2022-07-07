The defending state champion Narragansett Lions are off to a strong start in the 2022 Connie Mack season, while the Slocum Baseball Club is rebuilding with a young group this summer.
Narragansett improved to 3-1 with a dominant 11-0 victory over East Providence on Saturday morning at the Broad Rock Playfields. Rian O’Rourke and Mark Hutchins combined on a five-inning no-hitter. O’Rourke went the first four innings and struck out 10, while Hutchins came on for the fifth and struck out the side to close it out. The offense broke the game open early.
Narragansett has a number of returning players from last summer, plus some pitching reinforcements like O’Rourke, Hutchins and Eric Lindley. The team dropped its season opener, but has since won three straight.
Slocum had strong teams in 2020 and 2021 but is starting over this year. Most of the players on the roster are high school underclassmen, and there are even a few players who have just completed eighth grade. The team is looking for its first win.
