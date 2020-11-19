There were two comebacks at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex on Tuesday night, but only one belonged to the home team.
The North Kingstown High School boys soccer team rallied from a 1-0 hole with a pair of goals in the final minutes to beat East Providence 2-1 in the Division I quarterfinals. In the nightcap, the Skipper girls took a 1-0 lead in their D-I quarterfinal, but Barrington scored four unanswered goals for a 4-1 win and a spot in the semifinals.
For the boys team, late goals have been a habit this season. The Skippers scored decisive goals in the 77th, 79th and 80th minutes in regular-season wins. They hoped the flair for the dramatic would serve them well in the playoffs and it certainly did on Tuesday. They trailed 1-0 but pulled even in the 76th minute and won in the 79th.
The victory sets up a rematch with Tolman in the Division I semifinals, which is set for Thursday. The Tigers prevailed in the same round last year.
For the North Kingstown girls, Haleigh Ward scored the early goal. Barrington got back to even before halftime, then surged in the second half. The loss ends a strong campaign for the Skippers, who were one of the first teams required to quarantine and ended up going 5-2-2 in the regular season.
Rebels in D-I semis
The semifinal round of the Division I boys soccer playoffs looks the same as it did last year. For the second straight season, it’s South Kingstown vs. La Salle, and North Kingstown vs. Tolman.
The Rebels earned their spot with a dramatic win of their own. Tied 1-1 with Barrington through 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime, South Kingstown prevailed 4-3 in penalty kicks. Curtis Granville, Cole Naughton, Jack Naughton and Thomas Pellegrino took care of business on their attempts, and goalie Colin O’Grady made a pair of saves to secure the victory.
South Kingstown is in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year, having advanced to the finals in 2017 before losing in the semis in both 2018 and 2019.
This year’s matchup with La Salle was set for Wednesday night, with results unavailable at press time.
Mariner girls join boys in semis
It’s been a banner year for Narragansett soccer.
One day after the boys team clinched a trip to the Division III semifinals, the girls did the same thanks to a 2-1 victory over St. Raphael on Tuesday night in Pawtucket.
Julia Cox and Sara Sylvestre handled the scoring for the Mariners, with Anna Hart tallying an assist. Freshman goalie Jenna Silvestri shined in net with 14 saves to keep Narragansett in front.
The win continues a late surge for the Mariners. After starting the season with four straight losses, they regrouped as they moved into the thick of league play, winning three of their last four games. They are set to face Woonsocket in the semifinals.
Defending champ SK ousted
There will be a new state girls soccer champion after La Salle eliminated South Kingstown on Tuesday night.
A year ago, the Rebels nipped the Rams 1-0 in the semis on their way to the championship, but the Rams returned the favor in the rematch, winning by the same score. Sarah Baptista delivered the game’s lone goal, and the Rebels couldn’t break through against a stingy La Salle defense.
South Kingstown had advanced to the quarters with a 2-0 win over Mt. Hope in the preliminary round. Ella Wholey scored two goals and Julianna Hannafin made six saves.
NK field hockey looking for finals berth
The North Kingstown field hockey team was slated to seek its second straight finals appearance when it hosted La Salle on Wednesday. Results were unavailable at press time.
