The Tolman girls volleyball team beat Narragansett in a regular-season meeting, but the Mariners had a feeling Thursday’s playoff rematch could be different.
“Tolman is a very good team. They beat us 3-0 the first time but we were missing a lot of players,” said Narragansett head coach Abby Hummel. “We knew this one would be more competitive. We thought it could go either way and the whole night, it was really 50-50 in every set.”
The Mariners ended up with a slight edge.
After the teams split the first four sets, Narragansett prevailed in a tight fifth set 16-14. The Tigers had match point at 14-13, but the Mariners staved it off and won the next three points to take the match and a spot in the Division III semifinals. They’ll face Bay View on Thursday.
It was an impressive victory for the Mariners, who had clawed back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to force the fifth set. Tolman raced to a 9-4 lead in game five, but watched Narragansett come all the way back.
“Our mindset gets down sometimes,” Narragansett’s Kylee Bennett said. “But once we’re down, it clicks that we’re in a game and we get it going.”
The comeback began for the Mariners with a hit by Allie Tuoti that Tolman couldn’t return. A service point made it 9-6 and a kill by Kylee Bennett got the Mariners within two points
Tolman stayed in front until the Mariners won three straight points to go up 13-12.
Jacyline Brito Silva got Tolman back on track with a kill that tied the score at 13-13. Bryanne Marcelino followed with a kill of her own to put the Tigers on the brink of victory.
The Mariners took a timeout, then went to Tuoti on back-to-back points. She slammed home kills to put the Mariners ahead 15-14.
A wild rally ensued on the next point. Marcelino nearly won it with a kill, but Narragansett dug the ball. At one point, the ball hit the ceiling, but Tuoti managed to get the ball back over with a bump. It somehow found an open spot and hit the floor, giving the Mariners the 16-14 win.
The fifth-set rally wasn’t the first comeback of the night for Narragansett. Tolman led 21-14 in the first set, but watched Narragansett chip away. The Mariners won seven straight points to go up 24-22. Tolman stopped the surge momentarily, but the Mariners went on to a 25-23 win.
It was Tolman’s turn for a rally in the second set. The Tigers came back from an early deficit thanks to a nice run by Silva, which included a kill and two aces. They nursed the lead to the finish line, closing out a 25-20 win with a kill by Trinity Burk.
The third set was the closest of the night. Tolman had game point at 24-23 thanks to consecutive aces by Marcelino, but the Mariners came back to win 27-25.
Undeterred, Tolman raced to a 9-1 lead in the fourth set. Narragansett again delivered a comeback, but the Tigers held this one off. From a 20-20 tie, the Tigers won five of the final six points for a 25-21 win. An ace by Hanna Adeniyi closed it out with an ace.
Thanks to the win in the fifth set, Narragansett will advance to a semifinal matchup with Bay View. Whatever happens next, it’s a significant accomplishment for a team that moved up to Division III with a lot of new faces.
“We’ve definitely learned that we’re a lot better than we thought we were,” Tuoti said. “Last year, we weren’t challenged that much. This year, the competition has been tough. We’ve proved that we’re just as worthy.”
Skippers, Rebels on a collision course?
North Kingstown and South Kingstown are the top two seeds in the Division I bracket, and both handled their business in the quarterfinals. They were set for semifinal matchups on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
North swept Classical 3-0 in its quarterfinal tilt, which set up a semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded Portsmouth. The No. 1 Skippers are looking for a return to the finals after they were ousted in the semis last year.
South Kingstown posted a 3-1 victory over Mount St. Charles in the quarterfinals. The defending state champions were slated to host Coventry on Wednesday, after the Oakers upset No. 3 La Salle in the opening round.
The title match is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
