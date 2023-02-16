SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Another dip in an up-and-down year left the South Kingstown boys basketball team eyeing the playoffs as its chance to finally put everything together.
The Rebels lost 49-47 to Tiverton in Tuesday’s regular season finale, falling just short in a comeback attempt from a 15-point halftime deficit. It was the third loss in South’s last four games, though the one win in that span was a dramatic one over second-place Middletown.
“It’s been that kind of year,” South Kingstown head coach Henry Herbermann said. “We all know, if we play our best, if everybody hits their peak, we can really beat anybody.”
The Rebels finished the regular season with an 8-10 league record. They’ll hit the road for a Division II preliminary round game later this week.
Tuesday offered a chance to hit the postseason on a high note – and to grab a senior night win – but it was an uphill battle from the beginning. Tiverton jumped to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter. The Rebels made a bit of headway after that, making it 14-10, but the Tigers surged again to a 27-12 halftime lead.
“That first half hurt us. Twelve points – we have to do better than that,” Herbermann said. “But the second half was excellent. Guys were making shots and our defense really improved.”
A strong third quarter got the Rebels back into the game, and they kept coming in the fourth. A leaner by Luca Prodigio in the opening minute of the fourth got the Rebels within one. After the Tigers regained some breathing room, the Rebels worked back to a 42-42 tie on a bucket inside by Jeff Burns and a 3-pointer by Prodigio with 1:50 remaining.
Tiverton hit two big 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, bumping the lead to 49-44. The Rebels still had a chance and nearly took it. Dae-Sean Kirby made a 3-pointer and was fouled with 11 seconds left. He missed the free throw, but the Rebels grabbed the rebound. The Rebels got two looks at game-winning shots, but Prodigio and Jordan Chaloux missed their 3-point tries.
Prodigio finished with 16 points to lead the Rebels. Kirby, another senior, had 12 points, and senior Liam Considine finished with seven points.
The Rebels also honored Rian O’Rourke, Tom Leonard, Fahim Flynn and Phoenix Sward in a pregame ceremony.
“We had guys who really played hard and played well on their senior night. Liam Considine got rebounds, got steals, played with the energy he always plays with. Luca and Dae-Sean have been excellent all year and they were excellent tonight,” Herbermann said. “I’m really proud of all of our seniors. They work hard, they come to practice. They’re great kids. I’m sure they’re all a little disappointed but we’ve got a playoff game on Thursday or Friday. We’ve got to turn it around quick.”
