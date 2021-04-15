EAST PROVIDENCE — Prout is emerging as a contender in Division I girls volleyball.
The Crusaders pushed their record to 5-2 with a sweep of East Providence on Tuesday night. Their only defeats have come at the hands of Cranston East and La Salle, who both have 6-1 records. They dropped their season opener and have since won five out of their last six matches.
“Every day at practice, they come in and work hard,” head coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “We’re starting to figure out our lineup and really starting to jell together. It’s starting to look really good for us now.”
The win over East Providence gave Prout a strong start to a big week of South County matchups. The Crusaders were set to take on powerhouse North Kingstown on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. They will host South Kingstown on Saturday.
Prout’s success includes wins over Cranston West, Cumberland, East Greenwich and Mount St. Charles. The team also won a set in its losses to Cranston East and La Salle. The five wins are just one off Prout’s pace from its 6-10 campaign in fall 2019.
“We’re still missing too many serves but we’ve been serving tough,” Bevilacqua said. “And I tell our hitters, we just need to be aggressive. If there’s a good set, we need to swing hard. Between our serving and being aggressive, I think we’re really coming into our own.”
Prout trailed 8-7 in the opening set of Tuesday’s match before surging into the lead and never trailing again all night. Ava Grace Dresback started the run with a kill and an ace. After a point by the Townies tied the game, the Crusaders reeled off five straight points, powered by an Emma Slade kill and two Kacie Doran aces.
With the lead up to 21-13, Prout continued the surge with a strong finish. Grace Nooney had an ace and Dresback delivered a block and a kill to finish off a 25-13 win.
An ace by Slade and a kill by Dresback sparked Prout to an 8-2 lead in the second set. East Providence worked back to make it 16-13, but the Crusaders won nine of the next 11 points en route to a 25-14 victory. Slade had two aces, while Nooney, Dresback and Olivia Barber put down kills.
Three blocks by Nooney and an ace by Eloise Bussey fueled a 6-0 start in the third game. Slade added an ace and a kill while Barber and Dresback also recorded kills as the lead ballooned to 12-3. The Townies tried to put a rally together and got within four at 21-17, but the Crusaders held them off. Shelby Dellasandro served up an ace and Slade slammed home a kill to close out the 25-18 win.
Dresback led the Crusaders with 12 kills, eight digs and an ace. Slade had seven kills, four aces and eight digs. Barber tallied five kills, three aces and one dig. Prout got strong play in the back row from Doran, who stepped into the libero spot with usual starter Meghan Adams sidelined.
“It’s the first time I’ve had a group all play club volleyball and you can really take notice that they’ve all meshed together,” Bevilacqua said. “Just the knowledge of the game and the experience, they’ve been able to put it all together.”
After the South County matchups this week, Prout will close out the regular season next week with matches against Barrington and Coventry.
