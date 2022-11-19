SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The FCS playoff selection committee will be the final arbiter of just how successful this season was for the University of Rhode Island football team.
The Rams certainly did everything they could on Saturday, making their final pitch to the committee with a big performance and hitting several other benchmarks of achievement.
With a 35-21 victory over Albany in the season finale, Rhody locked up its second straight 7-4 season and its first winning record in conference play over a full season since 2001, when it was in the Atlantic 10. It’s the third straight winning season and fourth in five years for the Rams.
“Incredibly proud of these guys and everybody in that locker room,” URI head coach Jim Fleming said. “Regardless of what the decision makers say about whether we get in the playoffs, we certainly know we’re playoff worthy.”
The FCS playoff field will be announced on Sunday. The Rams are seeking their first appearance since 1985. The path to it narrowed significantly and in painful fashion over the last few weeks, with the Rams falling to William & Mary by one point on Oct. 29 and giving up a late touchdown in a three-point loss to New Hampshire last week, which included a disputed call on the winning score.
The Rams did get some help elsewhere on Saturday as Villanova beat Delaware. That means Rhody will finish fifth in the CAA standings, ahead of the Blue Hens.
“I’m really hopeful with the way things came out today, that the CAA should get five teams in and that we should go over Delaware, without a doubt,” Fleming said. “I think you can’t deny that we can play with anybody in this country. I’m hoping that there’s a fairness out there to reward these kids with what they’ve earned.”
After the win, the Rams posed for a team photo in front of the banner that commemorates URI’s previous playoff appearances.
“It’s been something we’ve been looking at all year,” Fleming said. “We pointed to it and said, ‘We want to be there. We want to be on that banner.’”
Whatever happens Sunday, the Rams could take some satisfaction in Saturday’s win. A year ago, URI was in a similar position but dropped its finale to Elon and missed out on the playoffs.
This time, they took care of business, rallying from an early 7-0 hole for the win thanks in large part to big plays by the defense and special teams. URI recovered a fumble for a touchdown, returned a blocked field goal for a score and used a block punt to set up another touchdown.
“Incredible effort defensively, all the way through the day,” Fleming said. “We had bad field position all game. We kept on stepping up and rising up.”
Albany scored less than two minutes into the game on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Reese Poffenbarger to Jackson Parker. The URI offense sputtered on its first three possessions, but the defense delivered a bail-out. Poffenbarger dropped back to pass in his own end zone and was hit. The ball came out and Evan Stewart pounced on it for a fumble recovery touchdown. Harrison Leonard’s extra point tied the game.
The score switched momentum, and the Rams ran with it, getting another defensive stop and then scoring on the ensuing possession. Marques DeShields broke a big run to set up a touchdown pass from Kasim Hill to Kahtero Summers.
Albany was looking for an answer when it drove into URI territory late in the first half. The Rams forced a field-goal try then made an enormous play when Westley Neal blocked the attempt. Buzz Robinson caught it out of the air and took off, racing 96 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 URI lead.
“We practice field goal blocks 40 times a day before practice,” Neal said. “It’s non-stop falling back on our training.”
“What came into my mind at first was, ‘Am I supposed to run with this?’” Robinson said. “I just took off. I almost shed a tear running, just harping on the thought that this might be my last game.”
After Albany pulled within 21-14 in the third quarter, the Rams made another play as A.J. Pena blocked a punt. Three plays later, Hill and Darius Savedge connected on a touchdown pass that restored the two-score lead.
The Great Danes made one last move to get within seven, but DeShields delivered the answer. He broke a 61-yard run to move the Rams deep into Albany territory, then rumbled into the end zone from there for the game’s final score.
The performance was a fitting send-off for the team’s seniors, who were honored in pregame festivities. The group has been responsible for much of the program’s recent success, while making bold marks in the record book.
DeShields made his lone season in Kingston a big one, becoming the first Ram to hit 1,000 rushing yards since Joe Casey in 2005. He was spectacular on Saturday, totaling 206 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He also tied the single-season rushing touchdown record, which has been held by Pat Abbruzzi since 1954.
“This one year makes me wish I had more years,” DeShields said. “But it’s been great. I feel like I’ve been saying a lot, but when I got here in the summer, these guys let me in with open arms once they saw I was willing to put the work in. Being able to accomplish the things that not just I accomplished, but me and that front five, it’s been great.”
Hill is just the fourth player in program history to top 5,000 career passing yards and ranks third all-time in program history. Defensive back Jordan Jones owns a program record for passes defended, with 30 in his career. Receiver Ed Lee leads the CAA in receiving yards.
The class also included three sixth-year seniors who initially joined the program as walk-ons. Jake Fire, Henry Yianakopolos and Malik Gavek all ended their careers as starters on the defensive side of the ball.
“Those 18 kids have changed the expectations here at the University of Rhode Island for football,” Fleming said. “I think that the track record, the things they’ve been able to accomplish, has been nothing short of spectacular. I couldn’t be prouder and more appreciative of a group of kids.”
