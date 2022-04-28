A year ago, the University of Rhode Island football team was taking the first steps toward success in an abbreviated spring season of Colonial Athletic Association games.
A more traditional spring – with several weeks of practice capped by Saturday’s Blue-White intrasquad game – returned this year, but it, too, was all about staying on the path. URI is coming off a 7-4 season that included a rise to No. 12 in national rankings, and the goal is to stay in that range next fall.
“We wanted to see competitiveness on both sides of the ball and I think that showed up,” head coach Jim Fleming said. “There’s a lot to learn off of it, but I feel we accomplished what we wanted. Now it’s a question of putting it together, building the bodies throughout the summer and then getting into training camp.”
The intrasquad matchup returned to Meade Stadium for the first time since 2018. The 2019 game was held at Narragansett High School due to renovations at Meade. The 2020 and 2021 games did not happen due to the pandemic.
With a modified scoring system awarding points to both the defense and offense, it was the defense that prevailed in the matchup 49-35. The sides played two 12-minute quarters. Several key players on both sides of the ball were held out of the scrimmage with injuries.
It was the offense that shined early. Quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward – a junior college transfer – was 3-for-3 for 61 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Paul Woods on his first turn with the offense. Running back Jaylen Smith broke off the longest play from scrimmage when he burst through a hole on the left side of the line and took it 50 yards for a touchdown.
The defense dominated the second quarter. The unit had three sacks and an interception while blanking the offense over the final few possessions.
“We got off to a bit of a slow start, but the guys kept playing,” defensive coordinator Jack Cooper said. “They stayed with it, and you saw a snowball affect. They made one play, and guys got excited. It turned into two and three plays. They did a good job of staying with the process and making the plays the way they were called.”
Smith rushed for 60 yards on six attempts, including a 50-yard touchdown run. Running back Kevin Brown, Jr., who starred in the spring of 2021, is still recovering from knee surgery but is on track for the fall.
Bonner-Steward was 5-for-7 for 97 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jackson Burkhalter was 4-of-8 for 37 yards. Returning starter Kasim Hill was out with an injury.
Tight end Brady Roark made two big plays in the passing game. He caught the longest pass play of the day with a 30-yard grab, and he later added a 27-yard catch. Wide receivers Jamall Mensah and Ed Lee each had 26-yard receptions.
On the defensive side, linebackers Henry Yianakopolos and Johnny Alvarado each had 4.5 tackles and one tackle for loss each. Defensive tackle Westley Neal, Jr. had 3.5 tackles and also blocked a field goal on special teams. Linebacker Cole Brockwell had 3.5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and one sack. Linebacker Gabe Salomons and cornerback Arthur White each had one sack. Safety Emmanuel Gomes had three tackles and a pair of pass break ups. Linebacker Michael Strachan had the lone takeaway of the day, an interception.
“We got a solid body of work from the whole crew,” Fleming said. “We’re better now than when we started spring, and that’s the expectation.”
